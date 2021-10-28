Keyser faces tough road test at Mountain Ridge

KEYSER - With the exception of a 37-7 loss to Fort Hill at Cumberland’s Greenway Avenue Stadium, the Mountain Ridge Miners have steamrolled their other seven opponents enroute to a 7-1 record.

The Miners have posted victories over Southern (84-0), Catoctin (49-6), Allegany (31-0), Smithsburg (69-6), Frankfort (48-13), Northern (43-13) and Williamsport. (31-10).

When Keyser travels to Frostburg to take on Mountain Ridge on Friday, the Golden Tornado will be armed with a number 12 ranking in the West Virginia class AA playoff ratings. Mountain Ridge, the home team, will be sitting at the number three spot out of eight teams in the MPSSAA West Region ratings. In Maryland, every team makes the playoffs but the Miners are fighting for seeding.

Keyser holds a 9-2 advantage all-time in the series. The Black and Gold won the inaugural matchup in 2009, dropped both the 2010 and 2011 games, but have then won eight straight games in the series between 2012 and 2019.

The game has great importance with respect to playoff ratings for both squads.

“In terms of playoff rankings and that sort of thing it’s huge. They’ve got a good team with a great record so they bring to the table a lot of bonus points. In terms of that, it’s big. And in general, just trying to keep the momentum going from the win last week, that’s probably even more important right now,” Keyser coach Derek Stephen explained.

Despite the decided Keyser advantage in the series, Keyser understands the 2021 version of Mountain Ridge football just might be the toughest Miners squad the Black and Gold has faced.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve seen is that they have athletes everywhere. They’ve got four guys that can catch the ball, they’ve got a guy that can throw the ball, he runs the ball as well. They’ve got a running back that can catch and run out of the backfield. They’ve got a couple big linemen. We’re going to try and do our best of matching up against those guys across the board,” Stephen stated.

Stephen stopped short of calling Mountain Ridge the best team they’ve faced all year, but certainly, he believes they are the most athletic.

According to Stephen, “I don’t know if they’re the best, but they might be the most athletic. I would really like to see them versus Point Pleasant or RCB, those types of teams. I’m not going to go out and say they are the best, but they do have the best athletes overall we have seen all year.”

While it isn’t a rivalry game as big as the Mineral Bowl, for example, it is very much a rivalry game between neighbors.

“In recent years, I think that feeling of a rivalry has really going up. I know when we were in school, we played Beall every year and it was always a big game. We knew Beall was going to be good, especially when I was in high school, they played for a couple state titles,” Stephen noted.

According to Stephen, “But in recent years, the way the game has been played between Keyser and Mountain Ridge, for example our overtime win there in 2019, I think that’s really upped the rivalry. Some of these kids also play youth league and on travel ball teams, so often times they know each other.”

Keyser is coming off a huge, 16-4 win over Moorefield. Stephen hopes the momentum from that win can carry over into this week and beyond.

“We had a good week of practice last week and we’ve stacked another good week on top of that one so far. Playing Moorefield, they threw the ball, so it gave us a look at what our secondary can do, and some of the things we need to work on heading into this week,” Stephen detailed.

According to Stephen, “It was a good leadup game, and we’re hoping the momentum we got from it can springboard into this game and into the coming weeks.”

At Mountain Ridge, Keyser knows they’ll be playing in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

“They always have a big crowd, even when they’re not doing as well as they are this year. So, we’re expecting a big crowd. The weather might play a bit of a factor in the crowd size though, I know it’s supposed to be cold and rainy. But I do expect a rowdy crowd being loud and cheering them on,” Stephen explained.