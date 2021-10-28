Frankfort facing tough opponent on the road at North Marion

SHORT GAP - On the field in actual competition, North Marion is 5-1. Factoring in a forced forfeit against Lincoln, on paper, North Marion is 5-2. With the exception of a 20-14 loss to the defending state champion Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the forfeit loss to Lincoln, the Huskies have scored wins over East Fairmont (28-21), Preston (31-12), Elkins (53-7), Lewis County (37-7) and Oak Glen 60-6.

When Frankfort travels to Rachel to take on North Marion on Friday, the Falcons will be armed with a number 10 ranking in the West Virginia class AA playoff ratings. North Marion, the home team, will be sitting at the number six spot. In terms of qualifying for the playoffs and determining a playoff ranking, this is a big matchup for both schools.

Frankfort and North Marion have met three times on the gridiron with the Falcons winning all three games. First was a 55-27 victory in 2012, then came a 35-13 win in 2013, followed by a 36-19 victory just last season in 2020.

But none of those matchups looms as large as this year’s game.

“It’s a huge game, holy cow, it’s huge. It’s real important, the most important game of the year in fact. If we want to keep our playoff hopes alive it’s a must-win in my opinion. We’ve been talking about it in practice, how big it is,” Frankfort coach Kevin Whiteman explained.

According to Whiteman, “And they are in a similar boat, they want to be a playoff team and they have two losses because they had to forfeit to Lincoln. We want to be a playoff team, so we need to go down there and win the football game.”

In North Marion, Whiteman knows his Falcons host a formidable foe. And perhaps one that’s a little extra salty after realizing the Lincoln game, one in which they were the favorite, must now count as a forfeit for them.

“They are definitely a good team. Their offense is very powerful. Their quarterback is back and he does a real good job. They run a spread, they do a lot of RPO’s, he was good last year and now he has another year under his belt. They also have a receiver/running back type kid that can fly. He was there last year, but we knocked him out of the game,” Whiteman explained.

According to Whiteman, “They’re going to be hard to stop. We’re not going to shut them down, they’re going to score some points. I feel like we can score some points too. I think it’s going to be a really good game. The weather is going to be a factor, they’re calling for rain. I think the rain probably helps us because they are predominantly a passing team. It would be to our benefit if it was a torrential downpour, but I don’t think it’s going to be.”

Then there’s the road factor as Frankfort will not be playing within the friendly confines of Falcon Stadium. North Marion will be a tough environment to play and win in.

“They will have a nice crowd, they have nice stadium and just got a turf field a few years ago. They have loud music blaring when you’re out there warming up. The last time we were up there they all came marching across the field in a single file line with a Husky dog trying to intimidate us”

A season ago, Frankfort was physically dominant, something Whiteman hopes to see again.

“Last year, when they came to us, we were more physical than them. That’s the first thing the coach said when he shook my hand at the end of the game, that we were more physical. I keep preaching to the kids all week how important it’s going to be again to be more physical than they are,” Whiteman explained.

A positive for Frankfort is that practice has went exceptionally well this week.

According to Whiteman, “Since August 1 up until this point, this has been our best week of practice yet. I hope that’s a good sign that we’ve had three very good days at practice. There has been a lot of focus, the execution has been good, it’s overall just been really great.