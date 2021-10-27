A special night: Lady Tornado makes history

KEYSER - Tuesday night was a special night in the Keyser High School gymnasium for the Keyser Lady Tornado volleyball squad.

For starters, it was slated as the last regular season home game and a big crowd was on hand. Second, there was a history-making individual achievement accomplished. Third, there was a history-making victory over a local opponent and rival.

That individual achievement? Senior four-year starter Kaelyn Kesner earned her 100th assist for her career. The game was temporarily halted to honor Kesner’s achievement.

That history-making victory? A 3-1 win over the Hampshire Trojans (25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20).

“This was a history making match. Not only did we have the 1,000th assist for Kaelyn Kesner for her fourth year on varsity, but, we beat Hampshire. We have not done that, in any of the years I’ve been here, we have not beat them in one set, much less take the match,” Keyser coach Kara Breedlove stated after the match.

The first matchup between Keyser and Hampshire on Sept. 15 at Sunrise Summit was a Hampshire sweep, three games to zero. But, the games were close, showing a sign that Keyser could compete, even beat the Trojans. Those signs came to fruition for Keyser on Tuesday.

“When we went to Hampshire in the beginning of the season, we lost by nine total points. But tonight, they wanted this win, and it showed. This is also the first game in which I’ve had my entire team back since Kaitlin’s injury at the beginning of the season. Between injuries, COVID quarantines and things like that, every game I’ve just been trying to fill the holes.”

Keyser’s misfortunes with injuries and such began really wreaking havoc with the matchup at Frankfort on Oct. 5. Since then, Breedlove has been forced to put less than a full compliment of players on the floor, not to mention having people play in positions they aren’t familiar with. All that changed on Tuesday as the team was whole again.

For Breedlove, that, coupled with a tremendous confidence they could get the win, was the difference maker.

“We got back together. We got back to where we were at the end of September, and now we’re ready to finish the season off strong. God willing, we will all be here the rest of the way, we’ll all be together,” Breedlove explained.

According to Breedlove, “I do have to commend, I have four players that didn’t play tonight but they were right in that game, 100 percent with the team, cheering them on. That makes a big difference in the team dynamic as well.”

Kaelyn Kesner, in addition to earning her 1000th career assist, led the way in the match with three aces, one kill, 23 assists, one block, two digs, and nine points. Alana Wildman served up three aces, had nine kills, and eight points. Kaitlin Heavener added six axes, 14 kills, two blocks and 11 points. Maddie Rhodes served up two aces, had seven kills, one assist and six points.

Additionally, Summer Reid had three aces, two kills, one assist and six points. Charity Wolfe had one ace, seven kills, and one point. Saige Miller served up two aces and had four points. Amber Smith had once ace and five points. Abby Smith had three aces.

Keyser was also victorious in the junior varsity game by a score of two games to zero. The games were close, however, with the junior Tornado winning by scores of 26-24 and 26-24.

On October 20, Keyser defeated Bishop Walsh three games to one in varsity action (25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18). In junior varsity action on that same night, the junior Tornado defeated the junior Spartans two games to zero (25-8, 25-15).

On October 18, Keyser defeated Petersburg three games to two in varsity action (22-25, 25-16, 14-25, 25-9, 15-8). On that same night, the Keyser junior varsity squad fell to the junior Vikings two games to zero (23-25, 19-25).

Now that the whole gang is reassembled back together so to speak, Keyser’s win over Hampshire will surely propel the Lady Tornado with momentum moving forward to the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Special nights like Tuesday don’t come around very often. On that night, it was indeed a great day to be a Golden Tornado.