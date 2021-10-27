Committment: Keyser's Kaelyn Kesner hits 1,000

KEYSER - 1,000 is a big number in sports.

In basketball, much is made about scoring 1,000 points, and it can be done by a combination of one-, two-, and even three-point shots. To earn 1,000 assists in volleyball, you’ve literally had to set up your teammates to score a point 1,000 times.

On Tuesday night, senior Kaelyn Kesner earned her 1,000th career assist for KHS.

“It’s such a big honor to be the first-ever player at Keyser to be able to do it. It’s extra special to be able to do it with such a close team that’s really rallied together to be the team we are now. With Coach Breedlove’s help we’ve all really come together, and without their help, I would never have been able to achieve 1,000 assists,” Kesner stated.

This achievement of tallying 1,000 career assists began quite some time ago, and not just to her freshman year at KHS, despite the fact that Kesner has been a key contributor to Lady Tornado volleyball all four years. The genesis for this began way back when Kesner was in the sixth grade.

“When Kaelyn was in the sixth grade, Bri Teets was the high school coach. Kaelyn was the first one to start into travel volleyball, and Bri had an in with the Frostburg travel coach because she played at Frostburg, and she said, make her my setter. Beginning with that, it’s ended up being a huge benefit for us,” Keyser coach Kara Breedlove stated.

Kesner admits her commitment to travel volleyball beginning in the sixth grade, and continued commitment as the years have progressed, have set her game apart.

“After the Middle School season, I tried out for the Frostburg Volleyball Club, then I started playing with the 15-year-old team. From then on, I’ve played volleyball all year round. Last year, I decided to join a very competitive club in Virginia, the Vienna Elite, there we played in very big tournaments. I learned a lot to improve my game, which made me a way better player and helped me this year to get my 1,000 assists,” Kesner explained.

It’s not just travel volleyball, however, Kesner credits her experience playing volleyball for KHS as contributing to her growth and enjoyment of the sport over her four years of play for the Golden Tornado.

“We had a rough start, but each year we’ve come closer and closer to our goals. Over the years, we’ve become more like a family. It’s great, it’s awesome, I love it. It’s also awesome to see all the support we get from our fans. Being here at home is so much better than playing on the road because we have our schoolmates and fans here cheering us on the whole time. Even when we’re down, they’re still cheering for us. They impact the game,” an appreciative Kesner stated.

For Keyser coach Kara Breedlove, Kesner’s individual accomplishment of 1,000 assists is also a huge team accomplishment.

“With an assist, you have to set the ball up, you have to have a good pass, and you have to have a good hitter. So it’s a team accomplishment as well for Kaelyn to get those 1,000 assists. We’ve had 1,000 good passes for her to get a set up. We’ve had 1,000 kills for her to get those assists. She doesn’t get the assist unless we get the kill. So, that’s 1,000 good set ups that she’s done for our hitters,” Breedlove explained.

According to Breedlove, “She chases those balls down. Maybe the pass may not be the best pass, but I have all the confidence there is for her to be able to chase that ball down and make something out of it. It’s above and beyond what most coaches would have for their setter. She’s a hustler.”

For Kesner, the accomplishment is special because it is shared alongside both her teammates and coaches. Making things extra special is the fact that Brian Kesner, Kaelyn’s father, has been able to share in this moment along with all the other memories while serving as a Keyser assistant coach.

“Him coming in for my senior year has been really nice because he gets to experience all this with me. He gets to experience it all from the bench and gets to cheer me on the whole time. He gets to pick met up when I’m down, tells me when I’m doing good, and helps me when I need help,” Kesner stated.

Kesner’s 1,000th assist also came on a night in which the Lady Tornado did something they hadn’t done in quite some time, and that’s beat their neighbor and rival Hampshire. Between the victory over the Lady Trojans and Kaelyn Kesner’s big achievement, it was a special night.