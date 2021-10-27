Keyser and Frankfort: How they rank

It’s crunch time. Maybe that expression is overused, but sometimes, there are no better words to describe the situation teams are in. For Keyser and Frankfort, with only two regular season games remaining on their schedules, one of them being against each other, it truly is crunch time.

Keyser officially stands now with a record of 4-3. It is expected, however, that the Golden Tornado will indeed take a forfeit win over Oak Glen from the earlier cancelled game. Once that officially kicks in, Keyser’s record will indeed reflect 5-3. The Black and Gold travels to Frostburg on Friday to take on a very talented Mountain Ridge squad.

Frankfort officially stands now with a record of 5-3. There are no forfeit scenarios or previous games unplayed for the Falcons. The Columbia Blue and Silver will travel to North Marion Friday to take on a red-hot Huskies squad.

In the WVMetroNews Power Rankings, basically an opinion poll, Keyser currently sits in the 10th position. Frankfort currently sits just outside the top 10, just behind Nicholas County in the teams not ranked but receiving votes. Essentially, that puts them in the 12th spot.

In the West Virginia class AA playoff ratings, the one that determines playoff fate, Frankfort currently sits in the 10th spot with Keyser in the 12th spot. Both control their own destinies on the field.