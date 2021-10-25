Frankfort boys, girls see season end at Fairmont

FAIRMONT - For the Frankfort girls, it was a second-round sectional playoff loss to the East Fairmont Bees. For the Frankfort boys, it was a third-round, sectional championship loss to the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. In both instances, the Falcon squads saw their seasons come to an end at Fairmont’s East-West Stadium last week.

The Lady Falcons, after a convincing first-round win over Keyser, traveled to Fairmont on Wednesday, losing to the Bees by a final tally of 5-0. East Fairmont would go on to defeat Fairmont Senior on Saturday to claim the sectional title.

Against Frankfort, East Fairmont benefitted from a hat trick by Keirstyn Maxey, and two goals from Maddie Lott in the victory. The quality goal play of Frankfort’s Marie Perdew was credited with keeping the score contained to 5-0.

For the Frankfort boys, things were somewhat different, initially at least. Frankfort was not blanked, in fact a goal by sophomore Braxton Pyles near the 30:00 mark of the first half put the Falcons on top early 1-0. It would take 23 minutes, but Fairmont Senior would tie the game 1-1 at the 7:00 mark on a penalty kick.

The game stayed tied 1-1 at intermission. For the first 23 minutes of the second half, in fact, the game remained tied 1-1. Then the floodgates opened, with the Polar Bears scoring three late goals to bring the final tally and sectional championship to Fairmont Senior 4-1.

Bubby Towns scored two goals for the Polar Bears in the victory. Ashton Cecil and Denzel Duvert each scored one goal apiece as Fairmont Senior claimed their third sectional championship game in a row.