Back in the Game: Willison to head Frankfort girls basketball

SHORT GAP - At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Mineral County Board of Education, a recommendation was made and approved that named Steve Willison as the new head basketball coach of the Frankfort girls’ basketball program.

Willison, a Cumberland native and Keyser resident, comes armed with an impressive resume both in terms of playing and coaching experience.

As a player, Willison was named All-City and All-Area in 1982, helping to lead Fort Hill to both the city and area championship. Willison then continued his playing career at then Allegany Community College under legendary, standard-bearing coach Bob Kirk.

He was part of a Trojans squad in 1986 that at one point was ranked No. 1 in the country, ultimately finishing in fifth place at the national tournament. During his playing time under Kirk, Willison and the Trojans won two Maryland JUCO championships and a Region XX championship.

From there, Willison continued his playing career at Liberty University, where he started every game in the 1986 season.

In addition to his impressive playing days, Willison has amassed an impressive coaching resume, though he has spent a few years away from the game. After a stint as an assistant boys’ basketball coach at Fort Hill from 1995-1997, Willison joined the collegiate coaching ranks.

From 1997 to 1999, Willison was the head men’s basketball coach at Potomac State College, improving the team’s record from 5-20 to 22-9. Then came a brief stint as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Allegany College, followed then by a transition to the women’s program at Garrett College in 2000.

Willison served as the head women’s basketball coach at Garrett College from 2000 to 2004 where he enjoyed great success. His teams won two Maryland JUCO and one Region XX championship in that time, in addition to competing in the NJCAA National Tournament in Kansas City, finishing in the top 10. Willison was named the District Coach of the Year.

After that, Willison took a break from coaching as his daughter began to get into playing sports herself.

“She was probably six or so and just staring to get into sports. I wanted to be a part of it. I didn’t want to coach or anything, I just wanted to be a part of it. She played at Keyser High School and graduated a few years ago. I wanted to get back into it and this was the first job that opened up,” Willison explained.

According to Willison, “My desire to coach now is no less than it was when I was at Garrett College. I want to go and I want to win.”

At Frankfort, Willison is walking into a situation where the cupboard is by no means bare. In fact, the Falcons return the bulk of a team that played at the state basketball tournament in Charleston a season ago.

“I have seen them play obviously. They have not had a drop off in talent, the players return. That alone doesn’t mean they’re going back to states, I know that. But, I know that they have a full cupboard, and that if I put my heart into it as well, the success will continue,” Willison stated.

According to Willison, “I’m one of these guys that believes coaching is only about 30 percent of the game. I do realize that talent takes you pretty far. In general, I know coming in that I will have the talent, and I look forward to that. But, it puts the pressure on me too, with everyone knowing you have talent.”

While the bulk of Willison’s coaching experience is at the collegiate level, he does have high school experience and is confident his knowledge transfers readily to the high school game.

“I’m familiar with the high school athlete, I really am. I believe there is no real difference with the college or high school athlete. The only difference in high school compared to college is that you have to win with what you’re given, there is no recruiting. So here, you have to adjust to what you have, that’s the big difference between college and high school,” Willison explained.

In terms of Willison’s coaching philosophy, Willison explains that he’s drawn from three great coaches in his life. First, Rick Harris at Fort Hill, who had also been at Bishop Walsh and won all kinds of area championships. Next, and most influentially, Bob Kirk at then Allegany Community College, an accomplished legend. Finally, my Liberty Coach Jeff Meyer.

“I would say 80 percent of the stuff I do is Bob Kirk stuff. From Bob Kirk I learned defense. That’s where I really learned defensive strategy. Jeff Meyer is an offensive genius, so that’s where I learned to have different offensive strategies, depending on your personnel,” Willison explained.

According to Willison, “If you’ve got a slower team, run a structured offense. If you have a fast team, let them go. You can’t be so contained that you think there is only one way to do things. Change according to your personnel. Now defensively, I think there’s only one way to play defense, and that’s the Bob Kirk way.”

Willison’s plan for Frankfort? Continued success. And of course, there is the ultimate goal, a state championship.

“I don’t know why you would want to coach, if you didn’t have a goal of winning a state championship, that’s my goal. Maybe it’s because I’ve won a few of them in JUCO, and I was proud to win them. I feel like, why can’t I do that now,” Willison explains.

According to Willison, “Some people don’t have aspirations like that, but I do. If it takes a couple of losses along the way to figure it out, so be it. Whatever it takes to have the team ready for when it’s time. My goal is also to consistently build on a team that younger girls coming up consistently want to be a part of.”

Steve Willison has enjoyed success as a player and coach at every stop. There’s no reason to expect anything less with him at the helm of Frankfort girls’ basketball.