Frankfort’s boys and girls, Keyser’s Denne advance to states

GRAFTON - It was an eventful day for the cross country programs of Frankfort and Keyser High Schools on Thursday. It started when the Frankfort bus broke down en route to the regional meet in Grafton. The Keyser bus stopped and picked the Frankfort kids up and the two rode to the meet together. Once there, the teams went to work.

That work was successful. By the time the final runner had crossed the finish line in both the boys’ and girls’ races, Frankfort’s boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for the state meet, along with Trenton Denne individually from Keyser. These Mineral County harriers will compete in the cross country state championship meet at Cabell Midland High School in Ona on Saturday, Oct. 30.

For the Frankfort boys, it was another meet of total dominance, with the Blue Wave posting a first-place finish with a team score of 37. Oak Glen (57) and East Fairmont finished in second and third place respectively. Fairmont Senior was fourth (63) and Berkeley Springs fifth (160). North Marion in sixth (162) and Philip Barbour in seventh (170) rounded out the team scores.

The Falcons dominated by taking the first, second and third spots individually. Garrett Ferguson was first (16:28), Kent Niland was second, (16:43) and Peyton Slider third (16:47). In addition, Landyn Sell finished 14th (17:46), Ryan Hughes 20th (18:20), Aiden Sensabaugh 21st (18:26), and Timothy Umstead 27th (18:47).

Trenton Denne led the way for Keyser, finishing seventh overall and thus earning a state meet bid, in a time of 17:12. Also for Keyser, Dirk Shoemaker finished 34th (20:23), and Tahlton Redman 37th (20:39).

The Frankfort girls finished an impressive second place overall with 82 points, behind first place Fairmont Senior (64). East Fairmont finished third (83), Philip Barbour finished fourth (98), and North Marion fifth (102). Oak Glen in sixth (112), Grafton in seventh (156), and Berkeley Springs in eighth (199), rounded out the field.

For the Frankfort girls, the Lady Falcon harriers finished an impressive second place overall, earning a bid to the state meet. Frankfort posted two top-10 finishers, Addison Lease in second place (20:36) and Aikaterina Burleson in eighth (21:49). In addition, Brooke Jacobs finished 19th (23:14), Jillian Griffith 27th (23:47), Kelsey Smith 33rd (24:16), Addison Tharp 40th (25:07), and Emily Smith 46th (26:47)

For Keyser, Averi Everline finished 18th (23:10), Scarlet Cameron 26th (23:46), Maddie Harvey 50th (27:45), and Sydney Swingle 52nd (27:52).