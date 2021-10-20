Banner Night: Frankfort boys, girls win in sectional openers

SHORT GAP - It was a banner night for the Frankfort girls’ and boys’ soccer teams as both posted a victory in first round of soccer sectional playoffs on Monday. And they did so not at their normal, un-lit soccer complex behind the middle school, but rather under the lights, on the big stage, in front of nice crowds at Falcon Stadium.

For the Falcon girls, it was a convincing 7-1 victory over the visiting Lady Tornado of Keyser, their third victory over their in-county rivals this season. The Lady Falcons first defeated the Lady Tornado 13-0 in Short Gap on September, and then again at Keyser, this time 3-1, on Sept. 28.

For the Falcon boys, it was a closer, but still convincing 4-1 victory over the visiting Indians of Berkeley Springs, their third victory over their PVC rivals this season. The Falcons first defeated the Tribe 6-4 at Berkeley Springs on Aug. 24, and then again in Short Gap, this time 6-0, on Sept. 7.

With the win, the fourth seeded Frankfort girls earned the right to travel to East Fairmont to take on the top-seed Lady Bees Wednesday.

With the win, the fourth seeded Frankfort boys earn the right to travel to Keyser to take on the top-seed Golden Tornado Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.

Lady Falcons had it from the start

At the 35:41 mark of the first half, Ella Booth put Frankfort on the board first and the Lady Falcons never looked back. Kendall Kelly added a goal at the 31:11 mark to bump the lead to 2-0 Frankfort. Booth added her second goal with 24:59 remaining in the first half on the header to elevate the Lady Falcons’ lead to 3-0.

Halley Smith extended that lead to 4-0 with 10:54 remaining in the first half. Rylee Staggs responded for Keyser, scoring the Black and Gold’s lone goal of the night at the 2:25 mark of the first half. Smith then scored again for the Falcons, this time with only 11 seconds remaining in the opening half to extend the Frankfort lead at intermission to 5-1.

After intermission, both Booth and Smith earned the hat trick for Frankfort, each scoring their third goals of game to bring the final tally to 7-1 in favor of Frankfort.

“It was a good performance. There was a lot of good passing and good communication between the seniors and freshmen that play up front. They’ve been working on that all season,” Frankfort coach Chris Brooks stated after the contest.

Brooks was impressed with the performances, not just of hat trick scorers Ella Booth and Halley Smith, but with the other goal scorer Kendall Kelly, and the entire team in general.

“The passing between Booth and Smith was great, even Kendall, the foot wasn’t there today for the shots but the passing was good. Usually that’s how it goes for her, she is either making opportunities or taking them. Today Ella and Halley got the scores.

There was added excitement playing at home under the lights and in front of a nice crowd for the Lady Falcons.

“You could tell before the game even started that the girls had a whole different mindset. They were hyped up for this, they were excited. With the music and the announcing and the fans, which included a nice student section, that’s a lot different for them and they really enjoyed it,” Brooks explained.

With the loss, the Lady Tornado concludes their season. Coach Dan Dawson was quick to credit Frankfort on a game well-played and for a solid team overall.

“Frankfort has a good team, they played really, really good. They had two girls with hat tricks and their goalkeeper, Marie Perdew, I know this is her first year keeping goal, I think she is amazing. She is a really, really good athlete, and she plays really, really aggressive. She does a terrific job, she really does,” Dawson explained.

He was appreciative also of the effort put forth by his Keyser squad.

“We had some opportunities. What I really appreciate, even in the second half, the girls didn’t quit, they kept playing and they kept playing, and they kept working. Unfortunately, we wereon the short end of it this time,” Dawson stated.

According to Dawson, “It’s been a tough year as far as interruptions and disruptions, but, they stuck together. It’s a good group, they help each other out, and I appreciate that as much on their play on the field.”

Frankfort boys came from behind with huge second half

The final score may show a convincing 4-1 victory, but the game was not always in hand for Frankfort. It was a scoreless stalemate for the first 25 minutes of the contest. Berkeley Springs broke that stalemate at the 14:42 mark on a goal from Benjamin Golden. The Tribe would enter intermission up 1-0.

In the second half, however, it was all Frankfort, thanks in part to a bit of a switcheroo in the lineup. Braxton Pyles tied the game at 32:00 mark of the second half. In less than a minute, the Falcons took a 2-1 lead on a goal from Cohen Arbogast.

At the 20:58 mark of the second half, Camden Lynch scored on a penalty kick to extend the Frankfort lead to 3-1. Braxton Pyles, with his second goal of the night with 10:28 remaining, brought the final tally to 4-1 in favor of the Falcons.

“I thought we started really well but couldn’t finish. Their goalie had an amazing game, you’ve got to give it to him. But, we should have been two or three up at halftime. We made a switch, moving Levi Sgaggero up to add an extra attacker, and it worked. We got four goals in the second half and took it over,” Frankfort coach Patrick Brett stated.

“I was concerned at the half. I was concerned that we weren’t going to take advantage of our chances. But, we got a couple of breaks in the box and put it away, and that changed the game,” Brett explained.

Brett too was pleased with the crowd on hand and the atmosphere at Falcon Stadium, stating, “The Boys were up for it.” With the win, Frankfort now advance to play Keyser in Keyser on Thursday.

In the first meeting between the two schools this season in Short Gap on September 9, play concluded with a 1-1 draw. In the second meeting at Keyser on September 28, the Golden Tornado bested the Falcons by a close score of 2-1. Now comes the one that counts the most.

“We feel we’ve got a shot with Keyser, both games have been very close, a tie and a 2-1 loss. So, that means the difference is one goal, and anything can happen. I feel it can go either way. It’s the closest game we’re going to have against Keyser in the playoffs in a long time,” Brett stated.

Brett likes where his team stands.

“Our play tonight was great, we just have to improve our finishing, and in the second half, we did.”