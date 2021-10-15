Commentary: Tough Times in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Maybe not with WVU administration just yet, bust most certainly by the Mountaineers’ rabid fan base. Right or wrong.

First came the disappointing opening game loss to long-time rival Maryland (30-23) in the Battle of the Potomac, a game that West Virginia let slip away. The pain of that loss was eased by a sound thumping of Long Island University (66-0) in the home opener the following. Oh, and how about the huge victory over long-time rival Virginia Tech (27-21) the following week.

Not so bad, huh? As infomercial host Billy Mays used to say, however, “But wait, there’s more.”

Next came the Big 12 opener, a trip to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the then fourth-ranked Sooners. West Virginia gained an early lead and didn’t relinquish it. Could it be? Back to back victories over Virginia Tech and Oklahoma, this just might be the greatest back to back weeks in Mountaineer football history,

Right? Wrong!

Literally as time expired, Oklahoma kicked a game winning field, beating the Mountaineers 16-13 and dashing any hopes Mountaineer Nation had of a fairy tale two-week span. It was gut punch.

Unfortunately, the gut punches kept coming as West Virginia continued in Big 12 play. After the loss at Oklahoma, West Virginia fell at home to Texas Tech (23-20) and then on the road at Baylor (45-20).

Now the Mountaineers sit with a disappointing record of 2-4. Disappointing in that it could very easily be 6-1. Of the four losses, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech were all winnable. It’s easy to concede the Baylor loss, it was really a blowout from jump.

What better time for a bye week to come. The Mountaineer coaching staff along with the with the entire squad of players must now realize it’s gut check time. Certainly Neal Brown and those that don the Old Gold and Blue don’t want to be remembered for what’s transpired thus far in a disappointing six-game start.

Trust the Climb? It’s getting harder for the fan base no doubt. But, there’s still time to right ship. We should reserve final judgement until the final pages are written on the 2021 season.

Ups and down, the Good Lord knows that we West Virginia fans have, and will continue to have them. Here’s to hoping for more ups than downs the rest of the way.