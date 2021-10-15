Lady Falcons beat Madonna, fall to Northern

SHORT GAP - In keeping with the mixed bag theme of the week, the Frankfort Lady Falcons earned a big 3-2 victory last Saturday against Weirton Madonna on Senior Day, then fell at home to Northern Garrett 3-1 on Thursday.

It was special for the Lady Falcons to earn the win against Madonna on Saturday as they honored seniors Erin Clark, Halley Smith, Marie Perdew, Veronica VanMeter and Leah White.

At the end of the first half, Frankfort clung to a narrow 2-1 lead over the Blue Dons. In the second half, each team tallied three goals each, allowing Frankfort to earn the 5-4 victory.

Frankfort benefitted from a hat trick by freshman Kendall Kelly, along with two goals by senior Halley Smith. Madonna saw a hat trick by freshman Gabriella Spickard, with their fourth goal being scored by senior Gabriella Pulice.

Against Northern on Thursday, the two squads were knotted up at 1-1 at intermission. In the second half, however, Northern bested Frankfort two goals to zero in earning the 3-1 victory.

The Lady Huskies received goals from Emma Hostetter and Sophia Rankin. Frankfort’s lone goal was scored by Kendall Kelly.

Frankfort will now begin sectional playoff play on Monday as they host Keyser at 6 p.m. at Falcon Stadium. The winner of that matchup will travel to East Fairmont on Wednesday to face the Lady Bees for a 6 p.m. game.