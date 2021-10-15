Frankfort boys close out season with one win, one loss

SHORT GAP - The theme of the last seven days in Mineral County sports seems to be a mixed bag of wins and losses. The same can be said for the Frankfort boys’ soccer squad as they closed out regular season play and now look to the playoffs.

Last Saturday, Frankfort was successful in topping Pendleton by a football-like score of 7-0. Fast forward to Thursday, however, and the Falcons fell victim to Allegany at Greenway Avenue Stadium in Cumberland by a tally of 3-0.

Against Pendleton, Frankfort utilized a diversified attack that saw six separate players score goals among the seven goals that were accumulated. Carson Suesse led the way with two goals. The Falcons then received one goal each from Charlie Steele, Charlie Fairley, Logan West, Brandon Hoppert, and Jonathan Lewis.

After the home victory over Pendleton, the Falcons squared off in Cumberland against Allegany. There, the Falcons fell victim to the Campers by a score of 3-0.

Frankfort will now begin sectional playoff play on Monday as they host Berkeley Springs at 8 p.m. at Falcon Stadium. The winner of that matchup will travel to Keyser to face the top-seeded Golden Tornado for a 6 p.m. game.