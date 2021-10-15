Keyser falls to Mt. Ridge, rallies to sweep Southern

KEYSER - It’s been a mixed bag for the Keyser Lady Tornado volleyball squad.

On Monday, Keyser hosted neighbors and rivals Mountain Ridge, and fell 3-2 in a back-and-forth affair. Thankfully, however, Keyser was able to rebound from the loss to Mountain Ridge with a three games to zero sweep of Southern on the road in Garrett County on Wednesday.

Against Mountain Ridge, Keyser started well, winning game one 25-18. The Lady Miners responded, however, by winning the next two games 25-11 and 25-21. With the match on the line at that point, Keyser took game four 25-14 to force a fifth and deciding game. In that final game, it was all Mountain Ridge, with the Lady Miners winning 15-6 to take the match 3-2.

“We started out on a 10-0 run in the beginning and I thought it was going to be an easy night, and something that helped the girls. Girls that had to step up when I had some injuries and such. But, they’re young, they’re inexperienced, and at the beginning of the season they didn’t have a lot of playing time in our games,” Keyser coach Kara Breedlove stated.

“So, they’re getting that time now and they are learning. After Mountain Ridge took games two and three, I had to change it up, so I put a freshman in who is strong with passing. Then we won game four. As soon as Mountain Ridge took the lead at the end, our girls went back to game two and game three mentality. They had the opportunity to step up, and they didn’t,” Breedlove stated.

In response to the loss to Mountain Ridge, Keyser took the trip up Backbone Mountain to Oakland on Wednesday and came away with a three games to zero victory. The Lady Tornado will have a busy week next week with games against Petersburg, Bishop Walsh, and Mountain Ridge again on the slate.