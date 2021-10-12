PSC women make it three straight with CSM defeat

Potomac State College Athletics

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER, W.Va. – The WVU Potomac State College women’s soccer team defeated the College of Southern Maryland 1-0 on Saturday. The Catamounts have won four of their last five games, including three straight.

An evenly played first half saw Southern Maryland take five shots and Potomac State three. Both goalkeepers, Hailey Ternent for PSC and Mackenzie Miller for CSM, were called upon to make two first half saves. The score was 0-0 at halftime.

The game remained scoreless in the second half until, with under 15 minutes remaining, Potomac State’s Reagan Miller received a pass from teammate Raegan McKenzie, squeezed between two defenders and slotted the ball past the Hawk’s keeper for a 1-0 lead.

The Catamounts preserved the shut out to secure the 1-0 win.

Ternent finished with the 2 saves in the first half, none in the second. The shut out marked her 5th for the season. CSM goalkeeper Miller finished with 3 saves.

The Catamounts are now 4-3-2 on the season and will host the Christendom Crusaders at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 14.