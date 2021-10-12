PSC men improve Region 20 record 2-2-1

WVU Potomac State College Athletics

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER, W.Va. – The Potomac State College men’s soccer team improved their NJCAA Region 20 Division II record to 2-2-1, beating Division II opponent College of Southern Maryland 4-1 Saturday afternoon at Stayman Field.

The Hawks of CSM struck first, taking a 1-0 lead on an unassisted Cole Tranni goal in the 22nd minute.

The Catamounts answered with a scrappy unassisted goal from Jacob Ritchie with a minute left in the half to even the score at 1-1. Ritchie’s goal was his fourth of the season.

Potomac State would control play early and throughout the second half.

Dustin Simmons blasted a Braedon Recore feed into the CSM net 2 minutes into the second half giving the Catamounts the lead for good.

DeAndre Branch scored unassisted in the 70th minute to extend the PSC lead to 3-1 and Justin Riley scored on a Ritchie feed with 4 minutes remaining to finalize the score at 4-1 in favor of the Catamounts.

Simmons, Branch and Riley each scored their first goal of the season.

Catamount goalkeeper Timmy Bailey finished with 8 saves.