PSC men improve Region 20 record 2-2-1
KEYSER, W.Va. – The Potomac State College men’s soccer team improved their NJCAA Region 20 Division II record to 2-2-1, beating Division II opponent College of Southern Maryland 4-1 Saturday afternoon at Stayman Field.
The Hawks of CSM struck first, taking a 1-0 lead on an unassisted Cole Tranni goal in the 22nd minute.
The Catamounts answered with a scrappy unassisted goal from Jacob Ritchie with a minute left in the half to even the score at 1-1. Ritchie’s goal was his fourth of the season.
Potomac State would control play early and throughout the second half.
Dustin Simmons blasted a Braedon Recore feed into the CSM net 2 minutes into the second half giving the Catamounts the lead for good.
DeAndre Branch scored unassisted in the 70th minute to extend the PSC lead to 3-1 and Justin Riley scored on a Ritchie feed with 4 minutes remaining to finalize the score at 4-1 in favor of the Catamounts.
Simmons, Branch and Riley each scored their first goal of the season.
Catamount goalkeeper Timmy Bailey finished with 8 saves.