Keyser goes 0-2-1 in three-game slate

KEYSER - In a season that seen Keyser boys’ soccer post some incredible and historic wins, as with any season, there have been a few games that haven’t went their way. In their recent three-game stretch, Keyser fell at home to Fort Hill 3-0, tied Berkeley Springs on the road 4-4, then fell at home on Thursday 3-2 in a heartbreaker to Southern.

Against Southern, the game was tied 2-2 until very late in the contest. In fact, you can’t much later in the contest than under one second to go, .8 seconds to be exact. That’s the precise moment Southern found the back of the net to earn the 3-2 victory.

“We started out in the first half much better than I expected with the changes we had to make, switching a few guys around. We switched it up a little bit, even our formation. I was pretty impressed in the first half, we were up 2-1, and we controlled the game. We were on our side of the field and had multiple shots,” Keyser coach Chris Halbritter stated.

According to Halbritter, “In the second half, I don’t know if it was because we were up, but we came out on our heels and Southern turned it up a notch. They controlled the second half, we spent the whole time defending where the first half was the opposite.”

Keyser’s two goals, both of which came in the first half, were scored by Bryson Bush and Josiah Robinson, with assists from Seth Earnest and Alec Stanislawczyk.

Southern’s three goals came from Evan Sisler, Aiden Schwab, and Jake Mullins. It was Mullins that posted the game-winner in the waning seconds of the contest.

Against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday, Keyser held a 3-1 lead at the half, but Berkeley Springs fought back to tie the game and bring the final tally to 4-4. Seth Earnest scored all four of Keyser’s goals in the contest.

“We lost our best defender, and at Berkeley Springs in the first half, we had one go out with a card. We were just trying to sort things out. I was really disappointed in how we played. We started out good, but in the second half, we came out too comfortable, up 3-1,” Halbritter stated.

According to Halbritter, “Any time you go to Berkeley, it’s just a tough place to play and a tough game to win. I just think we came out on our heels in the second half, and they made the most of it, they made it count on their end.”

Keyser will next travel to Northern on Oct. 13.