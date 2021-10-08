Hat trick and then some: Staggs' goals lifts Keyser over Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS - In soccer, in hockey, and any goal-scoring sport, earning a hat trick means you’ve scored three goals and had one heck of a game. On Tuesday night at Berkeley Springs, Keyser’s Rylee Staggs posted a hat trick and then added another for good measure to lead the Lady Tornado to a 5-2 road win over the Indians.

One of Staggs’ goals was unassisted, the other three saw her get assists from Morgan Pratt, Maddy Broadwater, and Abby DelSignore. While Staggs accounted for four of Keyser’s goals, the fifth was scored by Lily Tucker on a cross from Zoey Braithwaite.

“They played really good, they dominated the game. We did a switch a couple of games ago, I didn’t really want to do it, but we’ve been more competitive. I put Morgan Pratt as our stopper now, and she and Abigail Davis work really good together. Abigail is the sweeper on the team, and they have a way of communicating with each other,” Keyser coach Dan Dawson stated.

According to Dawson, “They have played well and it seems to work. I know they want to be up front, so does Abigail, every soccer player wants to be in that forward position.”

More:Frankfort Lady Falcons top Keyser's Lady Tornado in soccer

More:Keyser ends seven-year drought, beats Frankfort 2-1

“Honestly, against Berkeley Springs, the midfield did really well in that match. In fact, Rylee (Staggs) was a midfielder, she was an outside mid. But, they did such a good job of pushing up to the top. Most of her goals came inside the 18,” Dawson stated.

The victory was a big shot in the arm for the Lady Tornado.

“That team with all the interruptions and disruptions we’ve had, it was good for them, really good for them,” Dawson stated.

On Thursday, Keyser fell to Southern 3-0 at home.

The Lady Tornado will next travel to Allegany on Oct. 13.