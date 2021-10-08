Frankfort runners ahead of the pack, bring home area championship

NEW GERMANY - Though a little misty, the setting was beautiful under tree cover at New Germany State Park for the All-Area Cross Country Championship meet on Thursday.

After the final leaf had fallen and the final runner had crossed the finish line, it was the Frankfort Falcons, both the boys’ and girls’ teams, ahead of the pack and in first place.

Schools competing included Frankfort and Keyser in Mineral County, along with Hampshire to round out the West Virginia slate. From host Garrett County, there was Northern and Southern. Allegany County was represented by Mountain Ridge, Allegany and Fort Hill, along with private school Bishop Walsh.

In the boys’ race, Frankfort finished in first place by placing the first four runners across the finish line, six of the to seven, and eight of the top 10. Garrett Ferguson finished first overall in a time of 17:39, Kent Niland was second in a time of 17:55, Peyton Slider third (18:23) and Landyn Sell fourth (18:33). Ryan Hughes was sixth (19:24), Timothy Umstead seventh (19:51), Aiden Sensabaugh (20:12), and Zane Nelson 10th (20:20).

Keyser’s Trenton Denne was the only runner to break up Frankfort’s Blue Wave, finishing fifth overall in a time of 18:34. Casey Culler from Mountain Ridge finished in ninth place overall.

In the girls’ race, Frankfort finished in first place by placing three runners across the finish line in the top 10. Addison Lease finished first overall in a time of 22:02, Kat Burleson was seventh in a time of 24:26, and Brooke Jacobs eighth in a time of 24:37.

Keyser’s girls performed well, being the only team to position two runners in the top five. Averi Everline finished in third place overall in a time of 23:14, and Scarlet Cameron was fifth in a time of 23:40.

Mary Delaney of Mountain Ridge finished in second place overall in a time of 22:32.

Both Mineral County schools performed well on the day, with Keyser enjoying success with individual runners, and Frankfort doing the same, not just individually but by dominating the team competition.