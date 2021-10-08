Wearing pink to honor their assistant coach, Frankfort evens score with Keyser

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

According to Alkire-Higson, “I am really proud of the fight this team has and how they are working so hard as a group.”

In the win, Arin Lease served up three aces and had nine kills, while Madison Middleton dished out two aces and nine assists. Mercedes Shook served up three aces and added seven assists and 10 digs; Jaci Rowe added six kills and Jaci Smith four kills; Braylin McKenzie contributed four kills and 10 digs; Jaclyn Yoder added nine digs.

In victory, Alkire-Higson was quick to credit Keyser with a top performance, and credited both squads for the quality of their play.

“Both teams hustled and really dug up a lot of balls. There’s a lot of volleyball talent in this county for sure. For us, this win was crucial going into playoffs. Knowing that no matter what situation we are in with our players we have the skill and determination to fight through.”

With the regular season battles with each other now out of the way, both teams look to finish their respective regular season schedules and prepare for the playoffs. Keyser next traveled to Allegany on Thursday. Frankfort next hosted Hampshire.