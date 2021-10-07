Repeat Performance: Keyser golfers earn honors at state level

WHEELING - Two days of play have concluded at the West Virginia class AA state golf championships and accolades and awards have been earned. For the second time in as many years, the Keyser Golden Tornado walks away with a fourth-place team finish and a Keyser golfer, this year Noah Broadwater, has been awarded All-State honors.

Keyser golfers Drew Matlick, Noah Broadwater, Dylan Wilson and Evan Ack matched their day one tally of 267 strokes with 267 strokes on day two. This was good enough to earn a number four finish.

Herbert Hoover led the class AA pack with a 258 on day one followed by a 240 on day two to claim the state championship with a score of 498. Winfield finished second, shooting 252 on day one and 255 on day two for a total score of 507. Shady Spring finished third with a 266 on day one and a 264 on day two for a final score of 530.

“On day two, everyone improved, except for Noah (Broadwater), but of course he shot an 80 on day one, and it’s hard to beat that. Drew (Matlick) improved by five strokes, from a 92 to an 87. He wasn’t happy, but he is always working hard and wants to do better than that. Dylan (Wilson) went from a 102 to a 99, showing improvement, a good way to go out as a senior. Evan (Ack) played very well for us both days, shooting a 95 yesterday and 94 today, posting two successful rounds at the state tournament,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

Finishing in fourth place in back to back seasons shows the strength of the Keyser golf program. Last year, Keyser made the trip with two seniors and two freshmen. This year, the Golden Tornado competed with one senior, two sophomores, and a freshman. The future of Keyser golf is bright indeed.

According to Blowe, “Back to back regional championships and a trip to the state tournament. Back to back fourth place finishes, with both years being just a couple strokes out of third place. We were wanting to do a little bit better today, on the second day, but it just wasn’t in the cards. But, we’re still young, and while there is never a guarantee to go back, and we know that, but if we can get back, we hope to climb a little higher and make some noise.”

Individually, Noah Broadwater ended day one in a tie for second place, just one stroke off the lead. Broadwater ultimately finished in fifth place overall, with an 80 on day one and an 86 on day two for a combined 166. Bryson Beaver finished in first place with a combined 155, Tanner Vest of Shady Spring was second with a combined 159, Tanner Walls of Westside was third with a combined 163, and Sara Veara of Berkeley Springs fourth with a combined 165.

With that top-five finish, Broadwater earned All-State honors.

“First of all, Noah had a great season overall and a great tournament. On day one, he was sensational. From tee to green, I really thought he was the best player in class AA that I watched. He struggled a little bit on the green, but he didn’t out over it, he kept working towards his goals,” Blowe stated.

According to Blowe, “That course can really beat you down, I heard several comments from players about how the course isn’t fun to play. But, he did great. I’m really pleased with his number five finish and All-State honors.”

After reflecting on this year and last year, Blowe is quick to credit the Keyser community for all the support the program has received, “The community support has been great, I can’t thank the people enough. I don’t want to name names because I know I will forget somebody. But I know, the support of the golf team the last two seasons has been outstanding.”

“I’m very, very thankful, We as coaches and as a team can’t thank them enough.”