Stealing the Show: Pair of Falcon freshmen help lift Frankfort over Hampshire

ROMNEY - It may have been Senior Night on the campus of Hampshire High School at Sunrise Summit on Tuesday, but it was a pair of Frankfort freshmen that stole the show. The end result, the best played game by the Falcons all season to lift Frankfort to an unexpected 1-0 win over the homestanding Trojans.

At the 32:10 mark of the first half, nearly eight minutes in, Frankfort freshman Hayden Whetsel delivered a long-distance strike that would be all Frankfort needed to grab the win.

It was all they needed offensively that is. Credit also the mistake-free, solid and aggressive play of Frankfort’s freshman goalie Jake Layton, and an outstanding defensive performance by the whole squad for the win.

“The underclassmen are playing big, all of them. To step up against a big, strong team such as Hampshire is, and match them for 80 minutes. Not to mention to beat them with a super goal. That’s the difference, that’s how you do it,” Frankfort coach Patrick Brett stated.

According to Brett, “We’ve been close to that in other games, but not been able to see it through. Tonight, we did.”

The difference maker?

“The difference is we’ve worked a lot on our defense, staying as a unit for the whole 80 minutes, and not fragmenting when they get tired. They’ve worked on it so much in practice. We’ve worked on it, worked on it, and worked on it, they’re now becoming a unit, they move as a five, four and a holding-mid. They move as a group, they move side to side as a group, and they’ve now become use to one another, not conceding at the end,” Brett explained.

For Brett, the victory over Hampshire serves notice to their remaining slate of opponents that Frankfort is capable of beating anybody.

“We can beat anybody on our night, anybody, and I’ve felt that all year. We just needed to stop our mistakes at the back, and tonight we did. I didn’t envision a victory tonight, but I thought we were capable. It all comes down to all the work we’ve put in with our defense, in practice after practice after practice,” Brett stated.

According to Brett, “We’ve worked on turning the defense into a unit, not individuals, to play as a unit. Now they are, and that was the difference in the shutout.

Was it the game of the year so far for the Falcons?

“Oh yeah, absolutely.”

Hampshire (7-7-1) will next travel to Fort Hill on Thursday at 7 p.m. Frankfort (5-4-2), will next host Pendleton on Saturday at 10 a.m.