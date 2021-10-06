Lady Trojans best Lady Falcons 6-1

ROMNEY - On a night in which Hampshire soccer honored their seniors, Hampshire did what Hampshire has done most of the season, win. After a close game through intermission, the Green and White exploded to earn the 6-1 victory, a similar score to the 5-1 tally they bested Frankfort by earlier in the season.

At the half, Hampshire held a slim, 1-0 advantage. The Lady Trojans, however, outscored Frankfort 5-1 the rest of the way.

“The first half was great, we were down 1-0 at the half, but the defense was doing their jobs. They were stopping a lot of stuff that wasn’t getting through. We weren’t able to do a whole lot on offense though, so we weren’t taking a lot of shots,” Frankfort coach Chris Brooks stated.

According to Brooks, “Second-half wise, I don’t know if we ran out of steam, or what happened. But, the things that were happening in the first half weren’t happening in the second half, so they scored three or four goals in the first ten minutes after the break.”

Hampshire earned two goals from Kaelyn Knight, and one goal each from Taylor Kirk, Izzy Blomquist, Naveah Church, and Jaleigh Dixon. Frankfort’s lone goal was scored by Halley Smith in the second half.

Hampshire goes to 8-5-3 on the season and will next travel to Fort Hill on Thursday at 5 p.m. With the loss, Frankfort goes to 4-7 on the season and will next hosts Weirton Madonna on Saturday at 12 p.m.