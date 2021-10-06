Keyser, Broadwater within striking distance on Day 1 of AA golf tourney

WHEELING - Day 1 of the West Virginia class AA state golf championships concluded Tuesday, with day two to follow on Wednesday at the Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. After Day 1, there is optimism for Keyser’s golfers, both collectively, and individually for Noah Broadwater.

As a team, the Golden Tornado concluded day one play in fourth place. Noah Broadwater concluded Day 1 play in a tie for second place overall.

The Black and Gold shot a 267 overall, good enough for fourth position. Keyser is only one shot behind third place Shady Spring (266), nine shots off second place Herbert Hoover (258), and 13 shots behind Winfield (252).

Noah Broadwater led the way for Keyser, shooting a team-high score of 80. Next was Drew Matlick with a score of 92, followed by Evan Ack with a 95. Dylan Wilson posted a 102.

Broadwater’s 80 was good enough to tie him for second place with Bryson Beaver of Herbert Hoover, who also shot an 80. Both Broadwater and Beaver were only one stroke behind Tanner Vest of Shady Spring, the lead golfer with a score of 79.

A season ago, the Keyser golfers finished in fourth place overall as a team, with Jacob Malcolm earning all-state honors. Keyser looks to equal or best those results this year and are within striking distance to do so.

According to reports, this is only the second time in Keyser golf history where the Golden Tornado have qualified for the state tournament in back-to-back seasons, having one the regional title in both 2021 and 2020. Day 2 updates will follow.