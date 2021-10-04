Potomac State XC men Earn second place finish

Potomac State College

Special to the News Tribune

The Potomac State men’s cross country team earned a second place finish out of five teams participating at the Mount Aloysius 5k Invitational on Saturday.

The University of Pittsburg at Greensburg won both the men’s and women’s races. The Catamounts had two runners in the top ten. Coltyn Kile, former Hampshire High harrier, was sixth with a time of 19:40 and Bishop Walsh standout Roland Moylan was 10th with a time of 20:27.

The rest of the PSC runners were right behind with Evan Jenks placing at 14th (21:35), Austin Ramsay 15th (22:45) and Darius Redman 16th (22:47).

Coach Sprouse commented, “Coltyn, Roland and Darius ran their best races of the season and if Austin wasn’t battling an injury we would have made a run at first place.”

In the women’s 5k race, Claire Delsignore, who ran last year for Keyser High, nailed a personal best with a time of 24:41 and a seventh place finish. Teammate Deidra Haines (Hampshire High) followed closely with a ninth place finish at 25:21. Sarah Wharton, who ran last year for Bishop Walsh, ran a 27:13 and was 13th.

Coach Sprouse added, “Claire ran an excellent race on a tough course. We really missed Cortney Butts, who will hopefully be ready for our next meet.”