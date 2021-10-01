Fireside II wins Horseshoe League

Contributed
Fireside II Horseshoe Team (left to right) Randy Michael, Mike Wolf, J.D. Corbin, Donnie Shaw, Tim Slocum, Roger Johnson, Jr., Dave Shaw, Jason Whetzel, Ernie Shaw, Mike Corbin, Craig Hannas.

The Fireside II horseshoe team claimed the title of champions of the West Virginia Horseshoe League, a 9-team league based in Mineral County. Fireside II finished the regular season as the league’s best with a record of 178-38. They also finished as the best of the best in the league’s top 4-team playoff. 

The playoffs are determined by the first team to win 13 games, which usually requires home and away matches. Fireside II defeated Ridgeley Legion 13-2 in the quarterfinals and proceeded to the finals against Fort Ashby VFW. The VFW team defeated Rt. 28 I to earn their way to the finals. 

The finals could not have ended in a more dramatic fashion. Fireside II claimed a 7-5 lead at home in the first match. VFW turned that around to a 12-9 lead at Fort Ashby. Fireside II would not be denied and made a comeback to a 12-12 tie. They went on to end the final game by a single point. It was truly a hard fought “nailbiter” victory that captured the league championship for Fireside II.  