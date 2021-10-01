Fireside II wins Horseshoe League

Contributed

The Fireside II horseshoe team claimed the title of champions of the West Virginia Horseshoe League, a 9-team league based in Mineral County. Fireside II finished the regular season as the league’s best with a record of 178-38. They also finished as the best of the best in the league’s top 4-team playoff.

The playoffs are determined by the first team to win 13 games, which usually requires home and away matches. Fireside II defeated Ridgeley Legion 13-2 in the quarterfinals and proceeded to the finals against Fort Ashby VFW. The VFW team defeated Rt. 28 I to earn their way to the finals.

The finals could not have ended in a more dramatic fashion. Fireside II claimed a 7-5 lead at home in the first match. VFW turned that around to a 12-9 lead at Fort Ashby. Fireside II would not be denied and made a comeback to a 12-12 tie. They went on to end the final game by a single point. It was truly a hard fought “nailbiter” victory that captured the league championship for Fireside II.