Lady Falcons top Lady Tornado in soccer

On Tuesday, the Frankfort Lady Falcons traveled to Keyser to take on the Lady Tornado in girls’ soccer action. In the first matchup between the two schools, Frankfort dominated. In the second matchup on Tuesday, it was a much closer and competitive contest.

In that first matchup, Frankfort topped Keyser in Short Gap by a final tally of 13-0. In the second matchup on Tuesday, the Lady Tornado, playing at home in Keyser, gave Frankfort all they could handle. In the end, Frankfort would prevail by a much closer, 3-1 score.

Frankfort earned the win with two goals from Ella Booth and one from Halley Smith. Maddy Broadwater scored Keyser’s lone goal. The Falcons outshot Keyser 11-5 in the contest.