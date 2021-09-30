Keyser and Frankfort face Maryland opponents

In the 2020 season, there were no matchups for either Keyser or Frankfort against Maryland opponents, even against squads in neighboring and Allegany and Garrett Counties. This Friday, both the Golden Tornado and Falcons will square up with opponents from the Free State as Keyser travels to Northern Garrett and Frankfort hosts Mountain Ridge.

Last Friday, Keyser earned a win while visiting Hampshire. Frankfort, by contrast, took a loss while visiting Northern. As a result, the two squads changed spots in both the WVSSAC class AA playoff ratings, and the West Virginia MetroNews Power Rankings.

Entering last Friday’s games, Frankfort was number one in the WVSSAC playoff ratings and number three in the MetroNews Power Rankings. Keyser was second in the WVSSAC playoff ratings number four in the MetroNews Power Rankings. Now Keyser sits at one in the WVSSAC playoff ratings and third in the Power Rankings. Frankfort is currently sixth in the WVSSAC playoff ratings and fourth in the MetroNews Power Rankings.

Keyser sits at 3-0 with victories over Berkeley Springs (45-14), Robert C. Byrd, (35-13), and most recently Hampshire (50-14). In that game, Keyser scored five rushing touchdowns with five different ball carriers, scored touchdowns on two long kickoff returns, and benefited from a 32-yard field goal from Seth Earnest to tally 50 points.

Northern sits at 2-2 on the season. After opening with road losses at Fort Hill (17-7) and Albert Gallatin (33-13), the Huskies defeated Clear Spring (46-8) and Frankfort (28-6) in back to back weeks at home at Half Mile High Stadium. Northern currently stands in fourth place in the Maryland 1A West playoffs point ratings.

In their win over Frankfort, the Huskies outgained the Falcons offensively by a 238 yards to 171 yards advantage, and scored all four touchdowns on the ground. Jamison Warnick was the Huskies’ leading rusher with 133 yards on 33 carries.

Keyser holds a decisive 13-1 record over Northern Garrett all-time. Northern last defeated Keyser in the second ever matchup between the two schools in 1995 (15-6). Since then, the Golden Tornado has ran off 12 consecutive victories in the series, the most recent being in 2015 (20-13).On average, Keyser wins the matchups by a 23-point margin, with an average score of 35-13 per contest.

Frankfort sits at 4-1 with victories over Moorefield (19-0), Hampshire (21-8), Washington (21-0), and Berkeley Springs (67-26), and most recently, a 28-6 loss at Northern. In that game, Frankfort fell behind 14-0 at the half, scored on the second half’s first possession to cut the lead to 14-6, then allowed the Huskies to respond with two additional an unanswered touchdowns to bring the final tally to 28-6.

Mountain Ridge sits at 4-0 with victories over Southern Garrett, (84-0), Catoctin (49-6), Allegany (31-0), and Smithsburg (69-6). If you’re keeping count, the Miners have outscored their opponents by a tally of 233-12, for an average score of 58-3 per contest. Mountain Ridge currently stands in second lace in the Maryland 1A West playoffs point ratings.

In their 69-6 rout of Smithsburg, Mountain Ridge quarterback Bryce Snyder threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Miners outgained the Leopards 408 yards to 131. Defensively, the miners forced four turnovers, including two fumbles and two interceptions. The Miners led the game 56-0 at the half.

Mountain Ridge holds and 8-5 advantage all-time over Frankfort in the series. Frankfort won the most recent matchup in 2019 by a score of 35-20. Prior to that game, Mountain Ridge had won four-straight in the series. Scoring wise, the numbers are very close. Frankfort actually holds a slight, one-point, 375-374 point advantage in the series, and statistically, the games end in identical 29-29 scores on average.

The Keyser-Northern game will have a 7 p.m. kickoff time at Half-Mile High Stadium in Accident. Frankfort and Mountain Ridge will also kickoff at 7 p.m. and it will be Homecoming night in Short Gap.