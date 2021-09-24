Keyser, Frankfort to square off again Tuesday

Looking ahead, Frankfort and Keyser will square off in both boys’ and girls’ soccer for the second time this season on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Kickoff for the girls is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

In the first matchup between the two squads on Sept. 9, the Frankfort Lady Falcons topped the Lady Tornado by a final tally of 13-0. In the boys’ game, Frankfort and Keyser played to a 1-1 tie.

All four teams have been busy in recent days.

For the Keyser girls, the Lady Tornado lost to East Fairmont last Saturday by a score of 11-0. Madison Lott tallied a hat trick to lead the Lady Bees. That was followed up by a close, 2-1 loss to Fort Hill at home. In that game, Morgan Pratt scored for Keyser, with Carly Bennett and Nevaeh Bunbasi scoring for the Lady Sentinels.

For the Keyser boys, the Black and Gold scored a huge, 6-1 victory over East Fairmont on Saturday, giving Keyser a sweep of the Fairmont schools and likely the top seed in the region come playoff time. Keyser scored two goals in the first half and four goals in the second half in the victory. Alec Stanislawczyk, Paul Knotts and Seth Earnest scored two goals apiece in the victory.

Unfortunately, the Golden Tornado followed up the win over East Fairmont with a close, 1-0 loss to Allegany at home on Thursday.

For the Frankfort girls, the Lady Falcons defeated Petersburg on September 16 by a final tally of 9-0. Halley Smith earned a hat trick, Kendall Kelly scored two goals, and Ella Booth, Marie Perdew, Erin Clark and Veronica VanMeter each scored a goal apiece.

Unfortunately, the Lady Falcons followed up the win with a tough, 7-3 loss on the road at Allegany. Avery Miller led the way for the Lady Campers with four goals. Frankfort earned goals from Leah White, Halley Smith and Marie Perdew.

For the Frankfort boys, the Falcons scored an 11-0 victory over Pendleton County on September 18, and then a 6-0 victory over Petersburg at home on Thursday. The Falcons received goals from Cameron Lynch, Hayden Whetsel, Cohen Arbogast, Carson Suesse, Charlie Steele, and Caden Vaughan.