Keyser, Frankfort senior golfers celebrate together

KEYSER - It was an evening of celebration as Keyser and Frankfort squared off with each other at Polish Pines on Thursday. First, it was Senior Night, as the seniors from both schools were honored. Second, there were pizza and wings for both squads to celebrate the last regular season match as they both prepared for the Regional Tournament on Monday.

Seniors honored were Dylan Wilson from Keyser, and Chase McCoy, Bryson Lane, Kyle Shumaker, and Landon Moorehead.

Together with their families, the Golden Tornado and Falcon golfers enjoyed a time of fellowship and camaraderie, a tradition the two programs have kept up in recent years.