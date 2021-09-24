Keyser claims 3-0 victory over Frankfort on home volleyball court

KEYSER - Keyser hosted Frankfort in volleyball Thursday and claimed the victory three games to zero with game scores of 25-17, 27-25, 25-21.

While Keyser won the bookend games a little easier, the middle match in particular was an absolute dog fight, with the Lady Tornado edging Frankfort 27-25.

“They were ready for us. I wasn’t expecting it to be this close. The first game (25-17) was what I expected for all three games. They played tough and they made us work for that win. Like I said before, we were down seven points, and once they started believing they had the game, they came back and they took it,” Keyser’s coach Kara Breedlove stated.

According to Breedlove, “This is the first win towards our sectional seeding. We’re supposed to have Berkeley Springs next week, we’re waiting to find out the details on that. But, this gives us the momentum to go into Berkeley Springs and grab that other win. We are looking at the end, this is for the playoffs.”

While it was a total team effort, Breedlove pointed to a few key performers on the night.

“Kaelyn Kesner is my coach on the floor. She pulls them together and gets them back where they need to be. Kaitlin Heavener, her swings have become phenomenal. This is her third year on varsity, and she has improved 150 percent. She can hit from everywhere and it is hard to stop her. Summer Reid has really stepped up, she served us eight aces and 14 points tonight. She’s our secret weapon there,” Breedlove stated.

While Frankfort coach Brooke Alkire-Higson was disappointed with the loss, there was much for her to be proud of in terms of her team’s effort.

“I’m never happy with a loss to Keyser, but most people probably didn’t recognize that my senior setter went down yesterday at practice, and I had two hours to put somebody else in that spot. Anytime you make a change like that it is a game changer, literally,” Alkire-Higson explained.

According to Alkire-Higson, “So, I was actually impressed with how well we hung in there with that change with someone who hasn’t set consistently or often for a couple years. I knew coming here that game one was going to be that way when Frankfort High School was closed today. I knew that everybody slept until noon and they would be sluggish getting started.”

“Looking back, I ultimately think that the matchup is pretty equal, in my opinion, and I think it could go either way on any given night,” Alkire-Higson opined.

For Keyser, Kaelyn Kesner had two aces, seven kills, 14 assists, one block, five digs and three points. Alana Wildman had four aces, four kills, three digs and seven points; Kaitlin Heavener added three aces, nine kills, seven digs and eight points; Maddie Rhodes served up one ace, added two kills, two digs and three points.

Summer Reid served up eight aces, three kills and 14 points. Charity Wolfe had five kills, one dig, and two points; Saige Miller offered five digs; Amber Smith added one ace, four digs, and one point; Abigail Smith contributed six assists; Rebekah Biser added two digs.

Keyser also won the junior varsity contest by a tally of two games to zero. The junior Tornado won the first game 25-15 and the second game 25-20.