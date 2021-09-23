Despite 40-17 advantage, Keyser not taking Hampshire for granted

KEYSER - Keyser holds a convincing 40-17 advantage all-time in the head-to-head series against Hampshire. In fact, the Golden Tornado have won five straight and 18 of the last 20 games between the two. The scores of those five games were 41-7, 53-12, 48-6, 62-0, and 54-0.

Still, Keyser is taking nothing for granted this Friday as they travel to Sunrise Summit.

Much of that has to do with the now infamous 2015 game in which now Mountaineer kicker Evan Staley boomed a long field goal in very muddy conditions to give Hampshire the 17-14 win over Keyser, their first win in the series since 2001.

Is that historic upset still talked about? Is that game used today as an example to current players that nobody, to include neighboring rival Hampshire, should be taken for granted?

“The last two days in the rain, it’s been brought up a time or two. They know that we can’t take anything for granted and that we have to go out and play like we’re capable of playing. We talk about when we were in school and Hampshire had Bryan Wright and Alex Lee and those kind of athletes,” Keyser coach Derek Stephen stated.

According to Stephen, “They have those sort of athletes in the pipeline over there at times when all the stuff lines up for them. Like this year, they have a couple of receivers and a really good quarterback. They can be a really good team and we are letting the kids now we can’t overlook them and that this is a big game for us.”

“They’ve got a really good quarterback, he puts the ball where it needs to be. Haslacker is a very good wide receiver, he catches everything. They beat us twice at seven on seven and I think that’s going to give them a little bit of confidence and keep our guys level headed. Seven on seven may not translate to Friday night games, but they’ve had success against us throwing the ball,” Stephen explained.

Hampshire, 2-2 on the season, is coming off a 69-37 victory over Park View, Virginia. That, coupled with their opening game victory over Preston (21-0) has the Trojans at .500 on the season.

Keyser got a 45-12 victory over Berkeley Springs after finally getting a chance to play in week two, and most recently scored a huge, 35-13 win over Robert C. Byrd this past Friday to get to 2-0 on the season.

That victory over Byrd has helped propel the Golden Tornado the number two spot in the WVSSAC playoff ratings, and to number four in class AA in the MetroNews Power Rankings. As such, there’s a great deal of pro-Keyser chatter beginning to happen in the media.

While Derek Stephen appreciates the accolades, he knows the importance of tempering it somewhat for his kids, “We always have to temper it. We tell them to not let the outside stuff influence them. But, it’s good because they realize they can play at a top level because RCB was supposed to be pretty good coming in and we played a really good game.”

“We’re trying to keep them level-headed as best as possible, and keep them focused on this game. We’ve been preaching about Hampshire and how they’re coming in off a win in which they scored almost 70 points. We’re stressing that they will be a formidable opponent for us for sure,” Stephen commented.

For Keyser, the Golden Tornado are trending emotionally in a positive direction. After the disappointment of the RCB matchup in week one being cancelled and the potential for it counting as a loss, two weeks later Keyser had a game against Oak Glen at home cancelled. The kids just wanted, actually needed to play.

Then came the huge emotional swing of getting to play RCB and then beating RC. It’s been a bumpy ride, but the road has smoothed out considerably in the last several days.

“It’s been more emotional with the aspect of just getting to play. The week we were supposed to play Oak Glen, it was an okay practice week, but you could tell there wasn’t much enthusiasm or intensity there We started out the week with uncertainty last week. Once the certainty of playing RCB was nailed down, the kids got up for it,” Stephen explained.

“It’s more of the emotion of just getting to play, rather than a feeling of riding high in the sky. They are very level headed about it and just happy to be playing, that’s the emotion we’ve seen.”