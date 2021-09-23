Frankfort prepares for tough battle at Northern

SHORT GAP - Frankfort may own the series all-time against Northern by a wide 16-4 margin. To the Columbia Blue and Silver-clad faithful, however, it doesn’t feel that way. Northern has actually won three of the last five games played in the series, though Frankfort did win the last two. Both those games, 2018 and 2019, however, were by a one-touchdown margin.

There’s always a sense when Frankfort and Northern get together that the squads are in for an old fashioned slobber-knocker. That’s the sense Frankfort coach Kevin Whiteman and the rest of Falcon Nation has this year. There’s a great deal of mutual respect between the two programs.

“I have great respect for Phil Carr, he’s a good guy, I love him like a brother. He’s a great coach, they’re prepared week in and week out. They always play us tough and it’s always a great battle. I’m not expecting anything less Friday night. I think it’s going to be one of our better battles through the years,” Whiteman stated.

According to Whiteman, “I believe it’s going to be a great game, I believe it’s going to go down to the wire, and I think it’s going to come down to who has the least amount of turnovers and doesn’t make dumb mistakes and dumb penalties. I think we’re similar in our styles and the way we play football. I’m excited to be playing them.”

Northern won three straight between 2015 and 2017 and all in convincing fashion. Frankfort is on a two-game win streak in the series, beating the Huskies 14-6 in 2018 and 28-21 in 2019, both games being within a touchdown. Whiteman was asked whether he expects another one-touchdown type of spread in this game.

“For sure. My prediction would be another 21-14 type of game. Who can hold onto the ball? Who will not have dumb turnovers and mental mistakes? Whoever can minimize those types of things will be who wins the game,” Whiteman detailed.

Whiteman is impressed by what he sees of the Huskies on film.

“I like how their linemen get off the ball. You don’t always see that week in and week out with linemen that can get off the ball. They are tough, hard-nosed kids and Phil gets them to play to the fullest of their ability. Not only that, but he gets them to do it for 48-minutes, and that’s tough to do,” Whiteman explained.

According to Whiteman, “I don’t remember a time that we played them and beat them or lost to them, that they didn’t play hard for 48 minutes.”

Frankfort comes into the contest with Northern this week with a 4-0 record with victories over Moorefield, Hampshire, Washington and Berkeley Springs. Aided by two of those teams being AAA opponents, the Falcons currently sit at number one in the WVSSAC playoff ratings and at number three in the MetroNews Power Rankings in class AA.

“It’a nice to see, but I’m also a realist, and I know that those rankings right now don’t mean anything. A lot of people in the community don’t understand that, they see it and they think we’re the state champions, but there’s a long way to go. I don’t put any stock in it at all, other than it’s nice to see your team ranked. But it’s not always an accurate thing,” Whiteman detailed.

In looking at Frankfort’s schedule, there is a sense that things are about to get real with the next three games being Northern, Mountain Ridge and Spring Mills. Beyond that, there is Elkins, North Marion and Keyser.

According to Whiteman, “It’s going to get real this week. It’s going to get real and stay real for sure, I have no doubt about that. It’s going to be a battle week in and week out, starting in Accident Friday night.”

Northern comes into the contest with a record of 1-2. The Huskies opened the season with a close, 17-7 defeat at Fort Hill, then lost in week two by a score of 33-13. Northern rebounded in a big way, however, beating Clear Spring in Accident for Homecoming 48-6.

History shows that that Frankfort/Northern battles are hard fought, close games. Every indicator points to the same type of game this year. To this point in the season, Whiteman likes what he sees from his team.

“I was skeptical coming in because of our lack of returning starters. I didn’t know how physical we would be. But, we’ve been physical, we’ve been aggressive, and I think we ply a complete game. We battle throughout the entire game, and I stress that. I painted “48” on the practice field this week to remind them all week that we need to continue to play for 48 minutes.”