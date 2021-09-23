Frankfort runners bring medals home from Altoona

Special to the News Tribune

ALTOONA, Pa. - A warm Saturday morning could not slow the Blue Wave of Frankfort cross country Sept. 18 as they brought home three team titles and 20 individual medals.

The boys’ team dominated the field of runners with a score of 35 points. Altoona took second with a team score of 83 points.

The Frankfort girls finished runner-up to Altoona by four points. Altoona won the girls meet with 98 points and Frankfort scored 102 pts.

Both Frankfort's reserve teams won the Junior Varsity races.

In the race the top 30 varsity runners and top 20 junior varsity runners received medals.

In the boys’ race, the top ranked Frankfort boys team continued their dominance in the state of Pennsylvania. The boys were led by overall winner Garret Ferguson in a time of 16:52. Fellow teammate Kent Niland finished closely behind in third place in a time of 17:05. The wave of Frankfort blue kept coming, with Peyton Slider in fifth in 17:11 and Luke Duncan in ninth in 17:14. Frankfort's Landyn Sell finished in 17th place in a time of 18:08. Just outside of the podium were Ryan Hughes in 33rd place in a time of 18:48 and Aiden Sensabaugh in 34th place in 18:48.

The boys’ performance brought their season record to 83-0.

In the girls’ race, Frankfort was edged out by Altoona but was able to bring home first place in their classification. Forest Hill's Delaney Dumm was the overall female winner in a time of 19:36. Frankfort girls were led by fifth place finisher Addison Lease in a time of 21:08. Keeping Addison in her sights was Kat Burleson in ninth place in a time of 22:10. Frankfort's Brooke Jacobs finished on the podium in 25th place in a time of 23:11.

The following Frankfort girls finished just outside the medals, but helped to secure a runner-up title for the team: Emily Smith in 38th place, Kelsey Smith in 46th place, Jillian Griffith in 47th place and Emma Craddock in 58th place.

In the Junior Varsity races, Frankfort's Timothy Umstead, Zane Nelson, and Will McKenzie took the top three spots in the boys race while Addison Tharp and Olivia Reineke took the top two spots in the girls JV race.

VARSITY BOYS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. G Ferguson (FRAN) 16:52.1; 3. S Niland (FRAN) 17:05.5; 5. P Slider (FRAN) 17:11.2; 9. L Duncan (FRAN) 17:14.2; 17. L Sell (FRAN) 18:08.2; 33. R Hughes (FRAN) 18:48.3; 34. A Sensabaugh (FRAN) 18:48.5;

VARSITY BOYS TEAM SCORES -- 1. Frankfort 35; 2. Altoona 83; 3.Cranberry 144; 4. Canon-McMillan 158; 5. Bellefonte 185; 6. Hollidaysburg Area 203; 7. Windber Area 211; 8. Somerset 244; 9. Shady Side 258; 10. Penn Cambria 259; 11. Bedford 265; 12. St Marys Area 280; 13. Chestnut Ridge 329; 14. Westmont Hilltop 336; 15. Forest Hills 379; 16. Tyrone 452; 17. Bellwood-Antis 468; 18. Cambria Heights 469; 19. Bishop McCort 477; 20. Purchase Line 539;

VARSITY GIRLS 5000 METER RUN -- 5. A Lease (FRAN) 21:08.3; 9. A Burleson (FRAN) 22:10.0; 25. B Jacobs (FRAN) 23:11.0; 38. E Smith (FRAN) 24:14.5; 46. K Smith (FRAN) 24:48.1; 47. J Griffith (FRAN) 24:50.2; 58. E Craddock (FRAN) 25:22.6;

VARSITY GIRLS TEAM SCORES -- 1. Altoona 98; 2. Frankfort 102; 3. St Marys Area 121; 4. Forest Hills 125; 5. Ligonier Valley 171; 6. Juniata Valley 203; 7. Windber Area 209; 8. Cranberry 218; 9. Hollidaysburg Area 234; 10. St. Joseph's Catholic 234, 11. Shady Side 291; 12. Penn Cambria 319; 13. United 322; 14. Penns Manor 359; 15. Purchase Line 374; 16. Tyrone 377; 17. Bellwood-Antis 388; 18. Bellefonte 396; 19. Somerset 473;

JV BOYS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. T Umstead (FRAN) 19:32.9; 2. Z Nelson (FRAN) 19:34.4; 3. W McKenzie (FRAN) 19:46.7; 15. B Lott (FRAN) 21:53.2; 20. E Slayman (FRAN) 22:29.4; 23. A Raines (FRAN) 22:58.4; 26. D Hartley (FRAN) 23:08.4; 40. K Smouse (FRAN) 25:57.9; 51. R Shirey (FRAN) 29:53.6; 57. R Sisler (FRAN) 31:43.0;

JV BOYS TEAM SCORES -- 1. Frankfort 16; 2. Altoona 34; 3. Bellefonte Area 86; 4. Hollidaysburg Area 90; 5. Bellwood-Antis 135;

JV GIRLS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. A Tharps (FRAN) 25:22.3; 2. O Reineke (FRAN) 26:09.2; 5. T Sites (FRAN) 27:13.3; 7. P Weaver (FRAN) 27:58.1; 10. M Niland (FRAN) 28:35.4; 13. I McKenzie (FRAN) 31:01.8; 20. A Digon (FRAN) 35:55.7;

JV GIRLS TEAM SCORES -- 1. Frankfort 16; 2. Altoona 43.