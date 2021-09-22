Frankfort tops Mountain Ridge on Senior Night

SHORT GAP - Tuesday was a special night in Short Gap for the Lady Falcons’ volleyball program. In addition to being Senior Night with all the specialness that entails, Frankfort also laid claim to a three games to zero victory over the Mountain Ridge Lady Miners.

In those three games, Frankfort earned a clean sweep, defeating Mountain Ridge 25-18, 25-15, 25-18.

It was match in which the Falcons were able to rely both on those senior players and to a talented group of younger players in earning the victory. Frankfort coach Brooke Alkire-Higson employed a constant rotation of fresh bodies and her players adapted very well to the constant changes.

“As you can tell from my bench, I have quite a few on varsity. I successfully played every single person, every game tonight. I don’t know, for outsiders looking in, if people realize how hard that is for the girls to get into a rhythm when the people beside you are constantly changing,” Alkire-Higson explained.

According to Alkire-Higson, “My greatest positive for the kids tonight was how well they adapted to that constant change and worked together with whoever was beside them. It’s really a hard thing to do, and you see how well they did it tonight. To allow every person to play because of how well they adapted tonight was phenomenal.”

As it was Senior Night, however, Alkire-Higson had plenty of positives to say about those playing in their final season. Those positives follow:

“Jasmyne Weaver has been our team manager for the last several years and she has been a phenomenal help. She literally helps keep me in check that I have everybody in rotation right and that my subs are right. I couldn’t survive without her, she’s such an asset to the team and gets along with them and is a good cheerleader for them. We appreciate all she does.”

“Madi Middletown is a phenomenal setter, she hustles, and is definitely a loud voice on the court. She always pushes herself to get better, and I am really proud of her and for her leadership this year.”

“Jaci Smith has truly become a standout hitter for as tiny as she is. She stepped right in her sister’s footsteps almost. For being a lefty and adjusting to different roles on the court, she’s just been phenomenal. Actually, as far as stats go to date, she’s been a standout defensive player and is leading in that role as well. She’s also a great server.”

“Jaclyn Yoder, for being injured her sophomore year to coming back last year as a junior, she’s just made leaps and bounds with recovering from that knee injury. She’s a go-getter, she’s picking up balls that you think are going to go down. We’re real proud of her and for her leadership.”

“Mercedes Shook is the same way, I feel that all of our seniors are so defensively strong. She’s a kid that works hard in the off-season, her and Jaclyn. They went to the gym, and you can tell by looking at them that they’ve been in the gym. They work hard, they push themselves, they’re leaders, and they’re always striving to be better.”

Frankfort will next square off against Keyser in Keyser on Thursday. It is a highly anticipated matchup for both squads.

According to Alkire-Higson, “We’re pumped. We know that they’re legit this year, and we feel like we are legit too. We are anxious to match up with them, we love a good game, a good matchup.”