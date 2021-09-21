PSC runners earn honors at Garrett Laker Invitational

Special to the News Tribune

ACCIDENT, Md. - The Potomac State men and women’s cross country teams ran their second meet of the season Saturday and came away with a first place finish.

PSC was among seven teams participating at the Garrett CC Laker Invitational.

The men’s team was led by former Hampshire High stars Austin Ramsay and Coltyn Kile. Ramsay ran the 8K course in 34:38 and finished 10th overall and Kile put in a 35:20 for 12th place. Bishop Walsh standout Roland Moylan finished third for the Catamounts and 14th overall with time of 35:41.

Coach Mark Sprouse commented, “This was a total team performance; we had no one in the first few places, but all our runners gave an effort and placed fast enough so we could come out on top. Evan Jenks (Parkersburg High School) and Darius Redman (Keyser High School) kept us in it at the end.”

The women’s team again had all three runners in the top ten on the 6K course. Former Keyser High harrier Cortney Butts flew through the course for a third place finish at a time of 30:47, with another Hampshire Trojan, Deidra Haines, earning fourth place honors at 32:59. Claire Delsignore was also part of this triple threat and finished with a time of 32:57 and seventh place.

Coach Sprouse added, “Cortney has some confidence now, and there’s no telling how good she can get. Deidra and Claire are just getting in shape, so there’s big potential for improvement for them too.”

The PSC cross country team runs again this Saturday at Shenandoah University’s Hornet Invitational on the Kernstown Battlefield.