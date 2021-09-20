COMMENTARY: Emotions ran high at WVU-Virginia Tech game

In a commentary in Saturday morning, we wondered what emotion Mountaineer fans would experience after the Virginia Tech game. In their previous two games, there were both low-lows and high-highs. With West Virginia’s ultra-exciting 27-21 win over the Hokies Saturday, it’s safe to say that emotion is among the highest of the highs.

As Neal Brown pointed out to his team all week, the Black Diamond Trophy, awarded to the WVU/Virginia Tech winner, had been away from Morgantown and in Blacksburg for over 6,000 days. Though the trophy was introduced in 1997, the two programs have squared off a total of 53 times dating back to 1912, including every year from 1973 to 2005.

With Saturday’s victory, West Virginia now holds a 29-23-1 all-time advantage over Virginia Tech in a series.

A sellout crowd in Morgantown, officially registered at 60,022 strong, were on hand to witness a spectacular contest that saw WVU take and hold an early lead until the waning minutes when Virginia Tech threatened mightily.

The Mountaineers got the scoring started on the first place of the game when Leddie Brown took the ball 80 yards to the house. That touchdown was followed up shortly thereafter with a Jarret Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton passing touchdown that put the Old Gold and Blue on top 14-0.

Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister hit Tayvion Robinson for a touchdown, bringing the score to 14-7 in favor of the Mountaineers at the end of the first quarter. A Doege to Sam James touchdown pass and Casey Legg field goal in the second quarter put West Virginia up 24-7.

Things looked good for the 60,000 gold-clad fans in attendance, but Virginia Tech would not go down without a fight. West Virginia added a third quarter field goal by Legg to extend the lead to 24-7. The Hokies, however, responded with two touchdowns to cut the Mountaineer lead to 27-21 late in the fourth quarter.

It would all come down to a goal line stand. With under one minute to play in the game, facing a fourth and goal from the West Virginia four, Burmeister’s pass fell incomplete, ending the Hokies’ shot at the comeback win. West Virginia ran out the clock and sealed the 27-21 victory.

“Great win. I’m really happy for our team and our fans. I’m worn out, I feel like I played, it’s a good thing I didn’t, but I feel like I did. This was going to be a grind it out game from the start. I thought it was very evenly matched, they’re a very well coached team. Credit to them, they continued to fight,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said after the game.

The atmosphere was electric. The huge momentum shift towards Virginia Tech late, however, did not dampen the spirits of the Mountaineer crowd. While Mountaineer fans could have done without the extra stress, it made the victory even sweeter.

Hearing 60,000 plus West Virginians sing Country Roads in response to an epic win over an old rival represents the highest of highs in emotion for sure.