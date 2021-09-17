Keyser beats Fort Hill in thrilling fashion

KEYSER - The Lady Tornado opened the season with two bangs, defeating Northern and then Petersburg to get to 2-0. Then came a setback on Wednesday as Keyser lost at Hampshire to get to 2-1. On Thursday, however, in thrilling fashion, Keyser sealed the deal against Fort Hill at home to return to their winning ways and start hot at 3-1.

Like their other three wins, their opponents didn’t make it easy for the Lady Tornado. Keyser started hot, winning the first two games by scores of 25-18 and 25-13. Just when it looked like they might win quickly and in a rout, Fort Hill struck back.

The Lady Sentinels took game three 25-22 and then game four 25-16. In the blink of an eye, things were tied at two games apiece and the two headed to a fifth and deciding game. Like the rest of the match, game five was close, but in the end, Keyser had defeated Fort Hill 15-12 to win the match three games to two.

“It was a good win, we needed to get that win. We fell to Hampshire last night, in a tight fight all the way through. So, it was hard to take that loss, but we recovered today without any practice in between. I think it was a full team effort,” Keyser coach Kara Breedlove stated.

According to Breedlove, “This group of girls have the desire to pull the win. They want all the wins that they can grab and they want the banner for sectional champs, ideally regional champs, and a trip to states. It’s their heart.”

Kaitlin Heaver scored 11 points, had four aces, 10 kills, three blocks and six digs. Also with 11 points, Summer Reid added five aces, four kills, one block and four digs. Amber Smith tallied 10 points, three aces, and eight digs.

Abby Smith added seven points, two aces, one kill, four assists and one dig; Maddie Rhodes added three points, one ace, nine kills, and one block; Kaelyn Kesner contributed three points, one ace, five kills, 18 assists, one block and two digs; Charity Wolfe tallied three points, two aces, four kills, two blocks and one dig; Saige Miller added two points and three digs; Maddy Fisher added two points, one ace and two assists; Rebekah Biser and Cammie Simpson each tallied one dig.

Keyser (3-1) will next host Moorefield on Tuesday, Sept. 21.