Hampshire sweeps Keyser in soccer

KEYSER - Keyser traveled to Hampshire on the opening day of soccer season to take on the Trojans in both girls’ and boys’ action. Unfortunately for the Tornado, both team walked away with a loss that day. Fast forward to this Thursday, it was Keyser’s turn to welcome Hampshire’s teams to Tornado Alley on Senior Night. Unfortunately again for Keyser, both teams again came away with the loss.

As a result of two schools being in separate classifications, there will be no third playoff game. As such, Hampshire has swept the series for the girls and boys this season.

In that first match between the girls’ squads, Hampshire defeated Keyser by a final tally of 9-0. In the second match on Thursday, Hampshire did one better, topping the Lady Tornado 10-0.

Leading the way for Hampshire with a pair of hat tricks was Nevaeh Church and Kaelyn Knight.

In the first matchup between the boys’ squads at Hampshire, the host Trojans walked away with a convincing 6-1 victory. Thursday’s matchup at Keyser was a much different game. It was a close affair throughout until Hampshire scored two late goals to take the 6-4 victory.

The first half would end with things all tied up 3-3. Hampshire opened the scoring with goals at the 28:52 and 17:27 mark with goals by Hott and Jordan Gray. Keyser then responded with two straight goals to tie the score 2-2. First was Bryson Bush assisted by Seth Earnest at the 16:23 mark, and second was Paul Knotts assisted by Seth Earnest with 12:58 remaining in the half.

Hampshire responded with a goal to go up 3-2 and then Keyser’s Kaleb Kitzmiller, assisted by Lonnie Pridemore, hit the equalizer with 3:15 remaining in the opening half.

Keyser then wasted no time taking the lead 4-3 after intermission as Alec Stanislawczyk, assisted by Seth Earnest, put the Tornado on top at the 37:22 mark. Unfortunately, Hampshire would respond to tie the game10 minutes later on a goal by Hott. Dominic Strawn and Dylan Streisel would tack on goals five and six for Hampshire at the 18:13 and 8:13 marks to give the Trojans the 6-4 victory.

Nonetheless, the game marked considerable improvement from Keyser compared to the first matchup between the two squads.

Both Keyser squads will next travel to East Fairmont to take on the Bees on Saturday.