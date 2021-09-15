Keyser soccer defeats Southern 2-1 on the road

OAKLAND - What better way to follow up a tie against Frankfort, but more particularly, the biggest win in program history against Fairmont Senior, than with a tough road win. That’s exactly how Keyser responded to the big win, not with a letdown, but with a gutsy, 2-1 win over Southern.

It certainly didn’t take long for Keyser to get onto the board to build an early 1-0 lead. They had help, however, as an own goal by Southern less than three minutes into the game put Keyser on top 1-0. Seth Earnest was awarded the goal as it came off a long throw-in by him.

But Southern responded, and quickly. With 33:42 left in the first half, Bryn Savage hit the equalizer to bring the score to 1-1. Despite an intense battle back and forth, the score would remain deadlocked at 1-1 until less than a minute left in the game.

Then it happened. With just 48 seconds remaining in the contest, Noah Dawson recorded the assist to Seth Earnest on a corner kick to lift the Black and Gold to victory.

“We started slow but for the third straight game our defense held up well against a very good Southern team. The only goal we let in was a perfectly executed free kick in the top left. As the game continued, we got into our rhythm as we had plenty of opportunities to score,” Keyser coach Chris Halbritter stated.

According to Halbritter, “we had one final opportunity on a corner kick with under one minute remaining. Noah Dawson served an excellent ball and Seth Earnest was there to direct it.”

“We didn’t play quite as well as I was hoping, but, but this team knows their strengths and what needs improvement moving forward,” Halbritter explained.

With the victory, Keyser now moves to 2-1-1 on the season.