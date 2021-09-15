Keyser foregoes bye week, will host Robert C. Byrd Friday

KEYSER - It’s Week 4 of the high school football season in the Mountain State and up until this point, when there has been a breaking story with respect to Keyser High School football, it’s been bad news.

Finally, after a stretch of COVID-related bad luck, a story that broke this week involved good news for the program - the rescheduling of a game this Friday against Robert C. Byrd.

Let’s take a look at the timeline to see how this came about. First, what was to be Keyser’s second scrimmage of the pre-season against Bridgeport at Keyser had to be cancelled. Next came the cancellation of Keyser’s week one regular season game against Robert C. Byrd at Keyser.

In Week 2, Keyser was able to play host to and defeat Berkeley Springs by a score of 45-14. On the day of that game, word came from Oak Glen, Keyser’s week three opponent, that they would likely not be able to play the game due to COVID issues. That game was ultimately cancelled.

This week, Week 4, was to be Keyser’s bye week. If the Golden Tornado had opted to keep it as a bye week, this would have resulted in Keyser playing only one game in the first four weeks of the season, a nightmare scenario for the kids and coaches in the program.

Then came an interesting turn of events. As a result of Preston County schools going virtual the next two weeks, the Week 4 game between Robert C. Byrd and Preston was cancelled. Suddenly, the opportunity arose for Keyser and Robert C. Byrd to get together, as both had an opening on the schedule. Therefore, what was to be a week one matchup between the schools has now become a Week 4 matchup to be played at Keyser Friday at 7 p.m.