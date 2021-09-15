Making History: Frankfort sweeps team titles in PVH-Frankfort Invitational

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Saturday morning brought great conditions for fast performances at the Frankfort Invitational.

Frankfort swept the team titles for the first time in meet history. Hedgesville girls team and Mountain Ridge boys team took the runner-up team trophies.

In the boys’ race, the top ranked Frankfort boys team was able to showcase their talent as Frankfort placed all seven runners in the top eight and scored a perfect score in the race.

Frankfort's Garret Ferguson took the lead early and gave the spectators some excitement as he ran to a new course record in a time of 17:04. Fellow teammate Kent Niland kept Garrett within sights and finished runner-up in an incredible time of 17:29 for the fourth fastest course time. Frankfort took the next three spots with Peyton Slider in third in a time of 17:58, Luke Duncan in fourth in a time of 18:19, and Landyn Sell in fifth in a time of 18:37.

Berkeley Springs Jackson Mundey broke up the Frankfort team to finish in sixth in a time of 18:41. Frankfort’s Ryan Hughes was the top freshman finisher and finished in seventh place in a time of 19:04. Ryan was followed by Frankfort’s Aiden Sensabaugh in eighth place in a time of 19:28. Battling for the podium was Mountain Ridge’s Casey Culler in ninth place in a time of 19:56 and Southern Garrett’s Aiden Schwab in 10th place in a time of 20:08.

In the girls’ race, Frankfort edged Hedgesville scoring 40 points to Hedgesville’s 53 points. This was the girls’ seventh Frankfort Invite title and first since 2015.

Frankfort’s sophomore sensation Addison Lease stayed close to Hedgesville’s Dakota Johnson through the first two miles. She then passed and pulled away over the last mile of the course to secure the overall title. Dakota finished strong for the runner up position.

Berkeley Springs’ Audrey Helmick finished in third place in a time of 22:13 ahead of Frankfort’s Kat Burleson in fourth place in a time of 22:48. Mountain Ridge’s Mary Delaney finished in fifth place in a time of 23:08 just ahead of Hampshire’s Alexandrea Kile in a time of 23:11. Keyser’s punch of Averi Everline and Scarlet Cameron finished in seventh and eighth in times of 23:17 and 23:38, respectively. Finishing in ninth place was the top freshman runner Allison McDonald from Hedgesville in a time of 23:52. Frankfort’s Brooke Jacobs took the last podium position by finishing in 10th place in a time of 24:12.

Area schools competed in the Broadford Lake Invitational on Tuesday. Frankfort will be competing in the Altoona Mt. Lion Invitational on Saturday.

Results:

VARSITY BOYS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. G Ferguson (FRAN) 17:04.50; 2. S Niland (FRAN) 17:29.40; 3. P Slider (FRAN) 17:58.60; 4. L Duncan (FRAN) 18:19.60; 5. L Sell (FRAN) 18:37.40; 6. J Mundey (BESP) 18:41.90; 7. R Hughes (FRAN) 19:04.10; 8. A Sensabaugh (FRAN) 19:28.50; 9. C Culler (MTRD) 19:56.90; 10. A Schwab (SGC) 20:08.70; 11. A Carpenter (BESP) 20:10.60; 12. M Cardamone (HAMP) 20:53.70; 13. B Stump (HAMP) 20:55.10; 14. L Hersch (MEAR) 21:10.30; 15. D McKenzie (MTRD) 21:20.20;

VARSITY BOYS 5000 METER RUN TEAMS -- 1. Frankfort 15; 2. Mountain Ridge 81; 3. Berkeley Springs 83; 4. Hampshire 85; 5. Hedgesville 101;

VARSITY GIRLS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. A Lease (FRAN) 21:24.90; 2. D Johnson (HEDG) 21:36.40; 3. A Helmick (BESP) 22:13.30; 4. A Burleson (FRAN) 22:48.30; 5. M Delaney (MTRD) 23:08.20; 6. A Kile (HAMP) 23:11.30; 7. A Everline (KEYS) 23:17.40; 8. S Cameron (KEYS) 23:38.00; 9. A McDonald (HEDG) 23:52.30; 10. B Jacobs (FRAN) 24:12.20; 11. A Bray (HEDG) 24:25.30; 12. M McKenzie (MTRD) 24:37.90; 13. K Rice (FOHI) 24:53.10; 14. K Wilson (SGC) 24:59.70; 15. S Lewis (SGC) 25:01.50;

VARSITY GIRLS 5000 METER RUN TEAMS -- 1. Frankfort 40; 2. Hedgesville 53; 3. Hampshire 82; 4. Mountain Ridge 89; 5. Southern Garrett Co 119; 6. Fort Hill 136;

JV BOYS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. T Umstead (FRAN) 19:48.70; 2. W McKenzie (FRAN) 19:52.50; 3. Z Nelson (FRAN) 20:41.30; 4. B McCullough (FRAN) 21:34.00; 5. A Raines (FRAN) 23:09.70; 6. E Slayman (FRAN) 23:30.60; 7. B Lott (FRAN) 23:45.80; 8. K Smouse (FRAN) 27:25.70; 9. R Shirey (FRAN) 30:58.40; 10. R Sisler (FRAN) 31:56.10;

JV BOYS 5000 METER RUN TEAMS -- 1. Frankfort 15;

JV GIRLS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. T Sites (FRAN) 28:03.80; 2. O Reineke (FRAN) 29:07.60; 3. S Hettenhouser (HEDG) 29:09.40; 4. P McCann (FRAN) 29:27.60; 5. O Bostic (MTRD) 30:07.70; 6. I McKenzie (FRAN) 30:16.90; 7. M Guinn (MTRD) 31:09.80; 8. A Delaney (MTRD) 31:14.30; 9. M Zais (MTRD) 31:31.70; 10. M Maraugha (HEDG) 31:57.30; 11. M Derham (MTRD) 33:24.80; 12. L Duncan (MTRD) 34:09.70; 13. S Harris (MTRD) 34:30.00; 14. M Niland (FRAN) 34:38.00; 15. J Burleson (FRAN) 34:50.70;

JV GIRLS 5000 METER RUN TEAMS -- 1. Frankfort 23; 2. Mountain Ridge 34.