Frankfort boys, girls come up short against Hampshire

SHORT GAP - Frankfort High School welcomed visitors from Hampshire High School on Tuesday for back-to-back soccer action between the girls’ and boys’ squads. By the time the final buzzer sounded in both games, Hampshire had taken not one but two games against their neighbors and rivals.

In the earlier game, the Lady Trojans walked away with a comfortable 5-1 victory. In the second game, the Hampshire boys walked away with a considerably less comfortable 2-1, come from behind victory

The Lady Trojans did the bulk of their damage against Frankfort early. In total, Hampshire collected two goals each from Hannah Ault and Kaelyn Knight, and one goal from Nevaeh Church. Hampshire outshot Frankfort 13-8 on the day.

Frankfort’s lone goal came from freshman Shanna Knight.

Frankfort’s loss to Hampshire came just three days after their Saturday defeat at the hands of visiting North Marion. In that game, the Lady Huskies outshot Frankfort 18-8 and won by a final tally of 6-3.

North Marion received two goals each from Kya Huggins and Allison Bleigh, in addition to one goal apiece from Gabrielle Conaway and Lillian Price.

Frankfort benefitted from one goal apiece by Kendall Kelly, Marie Perdew and Halley Smith.

The Lady Falcons have two wins on the season against Berkeley Springs and one against Keyser. Frankfort’s losses have now come from Bishop Walsh, Fairmont Senior, North Marion and Hampshire to bring their record to 3-4 on the season.

In boys’ action between Frankfort and Hampshire in Short Gap, the Falcons struck first with Jonathan Lewis drawing first blood to put the Falcons up 1-0. Hampshire would respond, however, as Gentry Shockey hit an equalizing goal later in the first half to force a 1-1 tie at halftime.

The two teams battled back and forth for almost the entirety of the second half with the score deadlocked at one goal apiece. Frankfort had their chances, but in the end, it would be a late goal from Hampshire’s Dylan Streisel, assisted by Dominick Strawn, that put the Trojans on top 2-1 for good.

The Falcons move to 2-3-2 on the season with a pair of victories to Berkeley Springs, losses to East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and Hampshire, and ties against both Bishop Walsh and Keyser.