3 PSC runners earn top 10 spots in Wolfpack Invitational

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The WVU Potomac Stat College cross country teams opened their season Friday evening at the Westmoreland County Community College Wolfpack Invitational.

The meet featured eight schools across the intercollegiate spectrum – NJCCA; NCAA DIII; USCAA; and NAIA. The race distance was 5,000 meters for both men and women.

The three Potomac State female runners all placed in the top 10 and were awarded t-shirts. Cortney Butts (Keyser High School) opened her collegiate career by running to a sixth place finish with a time of 25:16. Deidra Haines (Hampshire High School) finished eigth and Claire Delsignore (Keyser) finished ninth for the Lady Catamounts. Penn State Fayette won the team title with a score of 15.

The Potomac State Men’s team finished fourth in the team standings. PSC missed a third place finish by 4 points and their runners combined times were actually better than third place Penn Highlands College.

Freshman Austin Ramsay (Hampshire) was the top finisher for WVU-PSC, earning an eigth place finish with a time of 19:42. The next finisher for the Catamounts was another Hampshire graduate, Coltyn Kile, with a time of 20:30 and a 12th overall team finish. Evan Jenks (15th), Roland Moyland (16th) and Darius Redman (23rd) also ran in the top twenty-five.

Coach Mark Sprouse, was stoic about the PSC finish, commenting, “We are not as a team or as individuals, where we want to be. This race gives us a springboard on which to gage our improvement. I felt our team gave a good effort.”

The men and women’s teams run next on Sept. 18 in the Garrett College Laker Invitational at Northern Garrett High School in Accident, Maryland. The women are slated to run at 10:30 a.m.,with the men going at 11:30 a.m.