Keyser golfers racking up wins on the links

Keyser and Frankfort have competed in three golf matches in recent days, with Keyser winning two of the three and finishing second in the other. Frankfort was consistent in finishing fourth, third, and fourth in the three matches.

Beginning with a match at Polish Pines on Aug. 30, Keyser led the way, finishing first among the five teams present. It was close, however, particularly in the top three spots. The Golden Tornado finished with a 169, Southern finished just three strokes behind at a 172, and Moorefield was third, one stroke behind Southern at 173. Frankfort was fourth with a 194 and Mountain Ridge fifth with a 240.

Drew Matlick was the low medalist on the day and led Keyser with a 36. Noah Broadwater and Dylan each shot a 44, and Evan Ack a 45. Logan Jones came in with a 54 and Owen Sweitzer with a 62.

Keegan Bennett led the way for Frankfort with a 44, followed by Chase McCoy and Ashton Moorehead with a 48. Kyle Shumaker and Landon Moorehead each shot a 54.

On Wednesday, a similar field competed again at Polish Pines, with Northern swapping out with Moorefield. Keyser again finished on top with a team score of 171, and were followed five strokes behind by Southern with a 176. Frankfort finished in third place with a 189, Northern was fourth with a 193, and Mountain Ridge was fifth with a 240.

The low medalist on the day was Chase Taylor from Northern.

Drew Matlick led the way for Keyser with a 40, followed by Dylan Wilson with a 41, Evan Ack with a 43, Owen Sweitzer with a 47, and Logan Jones with a 53.

For Frankfort, Landon Moorehead was first with a 43 and Chase McCoy second with a 45. Keegan Bennett was third with a 47, Bryson Lane fourth with a 54, and Ashton Moorehead sixth with a 61.

On Thursday, Mineral County’s golfers traveled to the Thousand Acres Golf Course in Garrett County for a four-team contest that included Keyser, Frankfort, Northern and Southern. This time, it would be Northern with the top finish with a score of 180, with Keyser four strokes behind in second place with a 184. Southern was third with a 189, and Frankfort fourth with a 198.

The low medalist on the day was Chase Glotfelty from Northern with a 49.

Keyser was led by Drew Matlick with a 42, with Dylan Wilson second with a 43, and Evan Ack third with a 45. Logan Jones was next with a 54, followed by Owen Sweitzer with a 60.

Frankfort was led by Landon Moorehead and Keegan Bennett, each shooting a 48. Ashton Moorehead was third, just one stroke behind at 49. Bryson Lane was fourth on the team with a 53, Chase McCoy fifth with a 57, and Kyle Shumaker sixth with a 58.