Road Warriors: Keyser XC teams bringing success

KEYSER - In the span covering the last week, you could say the Keyser cross country teams have been road warriors. Each trip, however, has brought some success.

The boys and girls went their separate ways last Saturday, with the boys traveling to the Interstate Classic in Clear Spring, Maryland, and the girls to the St. Mary’s Medical Center Cross Country Festival at Cabell Midland High School. On Tuesday, they were both together at the Savage Mountain 5K at Glendenning Park in Frostburg.

At the Interstate Classic Event, in the small school division, Trenton Denne finished third overall with a time of 17:50.3, Dirk Shoemaker was 19th with a time of 20:35.4, and Tahlton Redman 31st with a time of 22:40.2.

At the St. Mary’s Medical Center event at Cabell Midland, Averi Everline finished 25th with a time of 22:33.94, Scarlet Cameron finished 36th with a time of 23:04.44, Sydney Swingle was 60th in a time of 25:39.88, and Maddie Harvey 73rd with a time of 27:02.49.

At the Savage Mountain Event, Trenton Denne finished first overall for the boys with a time of 18:59, Dirk Shoemaker was seventh with a 21:27, and Tahlton Redman 17th in a time of 24:54. On the girls’ side, Averi Everline finished third overall in a time of 23:47, Scarlet Cameron was sixth with a time of 25:13, Maddie Harvey 10th with a 28:13, and Sydney Swingle 11th with a 28:15.

Both Keyser teams will compete in the Frankfort Invitational on Saturday.