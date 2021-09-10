Frankfort girls top Keyser 13-0

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Lady Falcons had played four contests prior to Thursday’s soccer match at home with Keyser, posting a record of 2-2 along the way.

Keyser, by contrast, had played only one game, a loss to Hampshire all the way back on Aug.21.

In any event, the battle-tested Falcons topped their cross-county rival by a convincing 13-0 score.

Frankfort employed the services of five different goal scorers in the contest. Halley Smith, Marie Perdew, and Kendall Kelly all earned a hat trick by scoring three goals each. Lara Bittinger and Ella Booth each scored two goals apiece for the Falcons.

According to Frankfort coach Chris Brooks, “I know, especially the seniors, were coming into this looking for redemption from last year. Lat year, we were 1-1-1 against Keyser. They beat us once, we beat them once, and they tied us once. But, we did a lot of things right that we’ve been working on for a long time.”

“Again, however, with only having 11 people and no subs, we had to try a new formation to try and save some of the sprinting. It seemed like it was working well, they still had some life left in them at the end, which is good,” Brooks explained.

Brooks was pleased to see such a solid distribution in scoring among his players, “Like I said before, especially with the freshmen, it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to in the next few years. But, that also means that people in other positions are doing the right thing and making those opportunities. Somebody had to make those opportunities happen,” Brooks stated.

Frankfort (3-2) will next host North Marion on Saturday. Keyser (0-2) will next host Fairmont Senior on Saturday.