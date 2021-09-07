Frankfort runners face stiff competition at Northampton

Special to the News Tribune

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Frankfort cross country competed this past Saturday in the Pennsylvania Northampton Invitational, one of the biggest meets in the Mid-Atlantic.

The race hosted many AAA and Quad-A schools, top ranked schools, and top ranked runners from across the eastern part of PA. It was a big day for the Frankfort cross country teams, as 21 athletes achieved personal records.

The girls team finished an impressive ninth place out of 34 schools and fourth place out of the AA/A schools. The girls were led by Addison Lease, who finished in ninth place and ran a remarkable personal record time of 19:50, now holding the fourth fastest time in school history. Lease was followed by Kat Burleson in 46th place with a personal record time of 21:18. Brooke Jacobs finished in 72nd place with a time of 22:05. The next four Frankfort girls finished close together with Jillian Griffith at 23:22 in 102nd place, Emily Smith at 23:35 in 107th place, Kelsey Smith at 23:35 in 109th place, and Emma Craddock at 23:40 in 113th place.

The overall female finisher was Penncrest’s Ruby Schwelm with a time of 18:34.

The boys team crushed the competition, winning the title with a low score of 42 points out of the 38 schools. The boys were led by runner-up Garrett Ferguson with a time of 15:58. A cast of falcons followed closely behind Fergeson, with Frankfort putting four runners in the top ten. Kent Niland finished in sixth place with a personal record time of 16:19; Luke Duncan finished in ninth place with a personal record time of 16:35; and Peyton Slider finished in 10th place with a personal record time of 16:39. Also medaling was Landyn Sell in 19th place with a personal record time of 17:05. Ryan Hughes finished in 40th place with a personal record time of 17:31 and third fastest freshman time in school history. Aiden Sensabaugh rounded out the winning team finishing in 60th place with a personal record time of 17:46.

The overall male finisher was Archbishop Wood Catholic’s Gary Martin, the current fourth rank runner in the country.

In the junior varsity race, Frankfort boys took fourth place with Timothy Umstead medaling in ninth place with a personal record time of 18:35. Joining Timothy on the medal stand was Zane Nelson in 13th with a personal record time of 18:45, and Will McKenzie in 15th with a personal record time of 18:46.

Addison Tharp led the Frankfort girls junior varsity team in 66th place with a personal record time of 25:09.

VARSITY BOYS 5K RACE-- 2. G Ferguson (FRAN) 15:58; 6. K Niland (FRAN) 16:19; 9. L Duncan (FRAN) 16:46; 10. P Slider (FRAN) 16:39; 19. L Sell (FRAN) 17:05; 40. R Hughes (FRAN) 17:31; 60. A Sensabaugh (FRAN) 17:46;

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS 5K RACE-- 9. T Umstead (FRAN) 18:35; 13. Z Nelson (FRAN) 18:45; 15. W McKenzie (FRAN) 18:46; 37. B McCullough (FRAN) 19:46; 97. A Raines (FRAN) 21:05; 107. E Slayman (FRAN) 21:13; 199. R Shirey (FRAN) 24:40;

VARSITY BOYS TEAM SCORES -- 1. Frankfort 42; 2. Emmaus 183; 3. Father Judge 196; 4. Penncrest 208; 5. Pennridge 229; 6. Northampton 263; 7. Liberty Bethlehem 289; 8. Southern Lehigh 301; 9. Easton Area 322; 10. Boyertown Area 338; 33 complete teams; 5 incomplete teams;

VARSITY GIRLS 5K RACE-- 9. A Lease (FRAN) 19:50; 46. K Burleson (FRAN) 21:18; 72. B Jacobs (FRAN) 22:05; 102. J Griffith (FRAN) 23:22; 107. E Smith (FRAN) 23:35; 109. K Smith (FRAN) 23:35; 111. E Craddock (FRAN) 22:40;

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS 5K RACE-- 66. A Tharp (FRAN) 25:09; 72. P Weaver (FRAN) 25:23; 75. T Sites (FRAN) 25:29; 97. O Reineke (FRAN) 26:35; 114. M Niland (FRAN) 27:22; 124. J Burleson (FRAN) 28:56; 140. A Digon (FRAN) 32:58;

VARSITY GIRLS CHAMPIONS TEAM SCORES -- 1. Pennridge 85; 2. Southern Lehigh 98; 3. Emmaus 108; 4. Easton 165; 5. Council Rock South 182; 6. Penncrest 197; 7. Conrad Weiser 203; 8. Allentown Central Catholic 270; 9. Frankfort 312; 10. Liberty Bethlehem 313; 26 complete teams; 8 incomplete teams.