Falcons open volleyball season with mixed results

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Lady Falcons opened the 2021 season with a home match against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by a trip to Hampshire on Thursday. The results were mixed. Frankfort defeated Berkeley Springs 3-1 in their opener, then fell at Hampshire 3-0.

“Against Berkeley Springs, the girls came out ready to play, really fought hard, and played smart against a team that was picking up a lot of what we were hitting at them. I’m really proud of how they played this first match of the season,” Frankfort coach Brooke Alkire-Higson stated.

Frankfort started the match heading in the right direction. The Falcons edged the Indians 25-22. In game two, Berkeley Springs won 25-19, but Frankfort won the final two games 25-18 and 25-18 for the win.

In the victory, Braylin McKenzie had three aces, eight kills and nine digs; Jaci Smith added three aces, three kills and nine digs; Arin Lease had three aces and 14 kills; Jaclyn Yoder had four aces; Madison Middleton 10 assists, Reagan Dyson 11 assists, Payton Mandell nine digs, and Taylor Mandell two blocks.

On Thursday, the Falcons fell in three straight games to the Lady Trojans 25-17, 25-20, and 25-20.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Raegan Dyson with eight digs and five assists; Arin Lease collected three kills and seven digs; Madison Middleton added two aces and three assists. In addition, Jaci Rowe added three kills and Braylin McKenzie five digs.

“Hampshire was a tough loss for us since we just beat them last week in a scrimmage. Hampshire is legit and always has been. It being our first away game and with a decent crowd present does play into this,” Alkire-Higson said.

“We had good moments with lots of hustle and moments where we just didn’t play to our potential. It’s early and we are focused and ready to work out those things to continue to improve.”

The Lady Falcons (1-1) will host Moorefield on Tuesday, JV match begins at 6 p.m., varsity follows at 7:15 p.m.