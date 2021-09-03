Carrying a torch: MinCo runners participate in Knights Run Relay

KINGWOOD - Cross country runners from both Frankfort and Keyser participated in the unique Knights’ Night Relay event hosted Aug. 28 by Preston High School.

The event is unique in that teams of four run 1.5 miles in a relay style meet under the moonlight with tiki torches and other light sources set up for the event.

Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson was the highest placing individual from Mineral County at the event, finishing in second place overall. Also, the Frankfort-B relay team finished in third place overall in the boys’ competition.

From an individual perspective, the top five finishers for the boys were as follows: 1. Josh Edwards (University)-7:31.4; 2. Garrett Ferguson (Frankfort)-7:32.4; 3. Rocco DeVincent (University)-7:36.1; 4. Ryan Blohm (University)-7:45.3; 5. Drew Zundell (University)-7:45.4.

From a team perspective overall, the teams placed as follows in the boys’ competition: 1. University (27); 2. Frankfort (50); 3. Morgantown (59); 4. Buckhannon-Upshur (150; 5. Martinsburg (155); 6. Preston (165); 7. Bridgeport (185); 8. Ritchie County (215); 9. Nicholas County (223); 10. North Marion (255).

As each team was broken into four-person relay groups, the four-person relay groups finished as follows for the boys:

1.University-A 30:28; 2. Morgantown-A 32:31.0; 3. Frankfort-B 33:07.5; 4. Frankfort-A 33:28.7; 5. Morgantown-B 33:55.0; 6. University-C 34:03.0; 7. Buckhannon-Upshur-A 34:21.8; 8. Martinsburg-A 34:23.8; 9. Bridgeport-A 34:33.0; 10. Preston-A 34:46.8 11. Morgantown-C 35:38.6; 12. Ritchie County-A 35:57.7; 13. Nicholas County 36:20.5; 14. Martinsburg-B 37:14.3; 15. Frankfort-C 38:00.4; 16. Morgantown-D 38:00.8; 17. North Marion-A 38:17.1; 18. Nicholas County-B 38:51.9; 19. Preston-B 39:00.8; 20. Brooke-A 39:12.1; 21. Morgantown-E 39:33.4; 22. University-D 39:42.8; 23. North Marion-B 40:30.5; 24. Ritchie County-B 40:40.0; 25. Buckhannon-Upshur-B 41:21.0; 26. Morgantown-F 42:25.2; 27. Nicholas County-C 43.26.7; 28. Bridgeport-B 43:42.2; 29. North Marion-C 43:58.0; 30. University-E 44:33.4; 31. Morgantown-G 45:03.2; 32. Buckhannon-Upshur-C 45:39.0; 33. Frankfort-D 46:48.4; 34. Martinsburg-C 55:47.2.

From an individual perspective, the top five finishers for the girls were as follows: 1. Irene Riggs (Morgantown)-8:20.3; 2. Allie Martin (Preston)-8:49.1; 3. Amelia Summers (Morgantown)-8:51.8; 4. Lea Hatcher (Morgantown)-8:58.9; 5. Anna Lester (Morgantown)-9:10.6.

From a team perspective overall, the teams placed as followed in the girls’ competition: 1. Morgantown (19); 2. University (79); 3. Preston (93); 4. North Marion (123); 5. Frankfort (152); 6. Buckhannon-Upshur (154); 7. Ritchie County (177); 8. Martinsburg (186); 9. Bridgeport (203).

As each team was broken into four-person relay groups, the four-person relay groups finished as follows for the girls:

1. Morgantown-A 36.50.9; 2. Morgantown-B 37:23.7; 3. Preston 39.29.2; 4. University-A 40:12.1; 5. North Marion-A 40:59.9; 6. Morgantown-C 41.14.5; 7. Buckhannon-Upshur-A 41:44.8; 8. Frankfort-A 41.46.8; 9. Ritchie County-A 42:00.0; 10. University-B 42:28.9; 11. Martinsburg 42.34.2; 12. 12. Bridgeport-A 43:05.7; 13. Nicholas County-A 43:57.3; 14. Keyser-A 44:07.6; 15. North Marion-B 44:22.4; 16. Frankfort-B 45.21.8; 17. Morgantown-D 45:51.5; 18. University-C 47:05.4; 19. Bridgeport-B 49.19.4; 20. Morgantown-E 50:02.4; 21. Frankfort-C 50:37.7; 22. Lincoln-A 51:27.8; 23. Buckhannon-Upshur-B 52:01.5; 24. Bridgeport-C 52:01.9; 25. Martinsburg-B 52:04.5; 26. Buckhannon-Upshur-C 53:59.0; 27. Bridgeport-D 55.09.2.