Keyser hosts first meet of XC season

Cross country season in Mineral County kicked off last Tuesday with Keyser hosting Frankfort and Tucker County in head-to-head action.

Frankfort started this season where they finished last season - on top.

In boys’ action, the Falcons defeated both Tucker County and Keyser to claim the top prize. Frankfort finished with 15 points, Tucker County with 50 points, with Keyser not qualifying for a team score.

Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson won the race in a time of 17:31.50. The Falcons placed a total of eight runners in the top 10, with the other two top 10 finishers coming from Keyser.

On the boys’ side:

VARSITY BOYS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. G Ferguson (FRAN) 17:31.50; 2. SK Niland (FRAN) 17:58.78; 3. P Slider (FRAN) 18:10.64; 4. L Duncan (FRAN) 18:26.34; 5. T Denne (KEY) 19:10.22; 6. L Sell (FRAN) 19:17.90; 7. R Hughes (FRAN) 19:48.07; 8. A Sensabaugh (FRAN) 20:05.56; 9. B McCullough (FRAN) 21:15.99; 10. D Shoemaker (KEY) 22:03.68; 11. Z Nelson (FRAN) 22:24.45; 12. C Poling (TUCK) 22:29.01; 13. T. EURE (TUCK) 23:30.96; 14. B Lott (FRAN) 24:25.69; 15. W Strawderman (TUCK) 25:01.10; 16. H Wamsley (TUCK) 25:24.84; 17. T Redman (KEY) 25:56.75; 18. A Raines (FRAN) 26:44.96; 19. A Boyles (TUCK) 28:02.65; 20. R Shirey (FRAN) 33:35.69; R. Sisler (FRAN) 37:12.29.

In girls’ action, the Lady Falcons defeated both Tucker County and Keyser to claim the top prize. Frankfort finished with 22 points, Tucker County with 38 points, with Keyser not qualifying for a team score.

Tucker County’s Erin Chambers won the event in a time of 22:42.50, just ahead of Frankfort’s Addison Lease in second place in a time of 22:43.62. Frankfort placed six runners in the top 10 with Tucker County and Keyser accounting for the other four with two apiece.

On the girls’ side:

VARSITY GIRLS 5000 METER RUN -- 1. E Chambers (TUCK) 22:42.50; 2. A Lease (FRAN) 22:43.62; 3. S Cameron (KEY) 23:48.84; 4. B. Jacobs (FRAN) 24:46.20; 5. A. Everline (KEY) 25:23.40; 6. A. Burleson (KEY) 25:30.47; 7. K. Hicks (TUCK) 25:51.22; 8. E. Smith (FRANK) 26:08.77; 9. J. Griffith (FRAN) 26:13.98; 10. E. Craddock (FRAN) 26:46.10; 11. H. Hardy (TUCK) 27:03.17; 12. T. Sites (FRAN) 28:17.76; 13. K. Smith (FRAN) 28:45.16; 14. M. Harvey (KEY) 29:34.88; 15. S. Swingle (KEY) 29:55.09; 16. A. Tharp (FRAN) 30:25.40; 17. B. Gooden (TUCK) 31:09.59; 18. K. Hicks (TUCK) 32:43.47; 19. J. Burleson (FRAN) 33:26.35; 20. E. Sisler (FRAN) 33:37.63; 21. A. Hicks (TUCK) 34:17.94; 22. M. Niland (FRAN) 38:00.64; 23. A. Digon (FRAN) 41:50.78; 24. T. Jolly (TUCK) 47:04.82.